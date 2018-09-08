English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Youth Olympic Games: India U-18 hockey to face Bangladesh; women take on Austria

Posted By:
Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead the India U-18 mens team
Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead the India U-18 men's team

New Delhi, September 8: The Indian Under-18 men's hockey team will begin its campaign at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games against Bangladesh on October 7, while the Indian U-18 women's team will take on Austria on the same day.

The hockey competition at the multi-disciple sporting extravaganza will follow the fast-paced Hockey 5's format and both the teams will have a total of nine members in the squad, which consists of two goalkeepers, two defenders, two midfielders and three forwards.

India (men) are grouped in Pool B, and the Vivek Sagar Prasad-led team will face-off against Austria on October 8, Kenya on October 9, 2014 Youth Olympic gold medallists Australia on October 10 and silver medallists Canada on October 11, apart from playing Bangladesh on the opening day. In Pool A, Argentina, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Vanuatu and Zambia will compete against one other.

In the women's competition, India, led by Salima Tete, are grouped in Pool A and will play against Uruguay on October 8, Vanuatu on October 9, Argentina on October 10, South Africa on October 11. In Pool B, Australia, China, Mexico, Namibia, Poland and Zimbabwe will fight with one other for a quarter-finals berth.

Salima Tete, captain of India women at Youth Olympic Games
Salima Tete, captain of India women at Youth Olympic Games

The pool stages will take place between Sunday, October 7 and Thursday, October 11. Classification and quarter-final matches will then be held on Friday, October 12, with further classification matches plus the Semi-Finals on Saturday, October 13.

"The Youth Olympic Games will be a critical tournament for the Indian U-18 men and women as it will give them a multi-discipline competition experience at a young age and this exposure will better equip them to handle the temperament and demands of international hockey at a higher level in the future. Doing well here will be a matter of great pride for the Indian teams as this is the first time that the Indian hockey teams will be participating at the prestigious Youth Olympic Games," expressed David John, Hockey India's high performance director.

Source: Hockey India

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue