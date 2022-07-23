69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship: TN, UP, Goa, Services, Haryana, Chandigarh, Maharashtra in quarters

In the first match of round of 16 stage, Indian Railways defeated Punjab 49-30. VIVO Pro Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat was the top scorer of the match, scoring 12 raid points for Indian Railways. In the second pre-quarterfinal match, Tamil Nadu pulled off a thrilling 33-27 win over Himachal Pradesh. PKL player Chandran Ranjit was the star of the show as he scored a total of 16 raid points in the match to help his team Tamil Nadu to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition.

Continuing his fine run of form, the Pro Kabaddi League superstar Rahul Chaudhari scored nine points to guide Uttar Pradesh to a comfortable 41-16 win over Delhi in the third round of 16 match. PKL star Surender Gill's super 10 helped Goa beat Karnataka 40-27 in the fourth round of 16 match.

In the fifth pre-quarterfinal match, Services registered a comprehensive 48-17 win over Madhya Pradesh, courtesy of a collective effort from Sawin (7 points), Naveen Kumar (6 points) and Arjun Deshwal (6 points). PKL star Mohit Goyat single-handedly led hosts Haryana to a remarkable 48-34 win over Rajasthan. Mohit bagged 17 points in the match to help the home team seal a place in the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

Chandigarh edge past Bihar 57-48 in a thrilling pre-quarterfinal clash. Vijay (18 points) and Rakesh (17 points) led Chandigarh's charge as they combined to score a total of 35 raid points in the match. In the last match of the day, Maharashtra defeated Kerala 48-30 to seal a place in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

The quarter-final, semi-final and the final of the 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2022 will be played on Sunday (July 24).

Source: Media Release