Asian Games 2018: South Korea deliver shock loss to India in men's kabaddi

It was the first-ever loss for India's kabaddi team at the Asian Games

Jakarta, August 20: In a major upset, seven-time gold medallist India suffered their first ever loss in the Asian Games to South Korea in the men's Kabaddi group A game here on Monday (August 20).

India lost 23-24 to South Korea, who won the bronze medal in the Incheon Games four years ago, in a match that went down to the wire. This is the first defeat for India in 28 years at the Asian Games.

They will lock horns with Thailand in their final Group A game on Tuesday (August 21).

The team had dished out a clinical performance on Sunday (August 19), beating Bangladesh 50-21 and Sri Lanka 44-28.

In the women's event, India continued their unbeaten streak cruising past Thailand 33-23 in their second group game. The two-time champions dominated the contest from start to end, recording a comfortable win.

The team will take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, followed by Indonesia.

They had made an impressive start to their campaign crushing Japan 43-12 in the opening game on Sunday. They will look to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza.

India have always returned with a gold in the sport. Having originated from India, it is played throughout the country and is most popular in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and western state of Maharashtra.

It is gaining popularity outside India slowly, thanks to the Pro Kabaddi League. While Iran and Korea are good competitors, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal are developing as kabaddi-playing nations.

The game is played on a 13x10m mat that is divided into two. The Playing 7 will occupy each side and over the two 10-minute rounds, a raider will try to tag an opponent at the other and run back without getting trapped.

Kabaddi was first played at the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing for men and the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games for women.

(With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 18:22 [IST]
