Bengaluru Bulls Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

Bengaluru, August 31: The season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls return to the mat for Pro Kabaddi, which is set to make it's return after a two-year coronavirus pandemic-enforced break. The next season is scheduled to start in December this year.
The season 8 was kicked off with the three-day auction and Bengaluru Bulls splashed upwards of 2.5 Crores, bringing in a total of ten players to add to the already retained five.
Ahead of the auction, the Bulls announced the retention of star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrwat alongside the likes of Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Banty and Mohit Sehrawat.
During the three day auction, the season 6 champions brought in the likes of Chandran Ranjit (80 Lakhs), More G B (25 Lacs), Mahender Singh (50 Lakhs, FBM), Deepak Narwal (26.50 Lakhs) in categories A and B.
Bengaluru Bulls added three defenders from category C with the addition of Vikas, Mayur Jagannath Kadam and Ankit, while they also bought Iran's Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali, South Korea's Dong Geon Lee and Bangaldesh's Ziaur Rahman during the foreign players auction.
With the auction done and dusted, here is how Bengaluru Bulls squad looks ahead of PKL Season 8:
Bengaluru Bulls 2021 Full Squad
Retained Players
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|RETENTION TYPE
|Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
|Raider
|Elite Retained Players
|Amit Sheoran
|Defender
|Elite Retained Players
|Saurabh Nandal
|Defender
|Existing New Young Players
|Banty
|Raider
|Existing New Young Players
|Mohit Sehrawat
|Defender
|Existing New Young Players
Players bought in auction
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CATEGORY
|BOUGHT FOR
|Vikas
|Defender
|Category C
|10 lac
|Ankit
|Defender
|Category C
|10 lac
|Mayur Jagannath Kadam
|Defender
|Category C
|15 lac
|Deepak Narwal
|Raider
|Category B
|26.50 lac
|More G B
|Raider
|Category B
|25 lac
|Chandran Ranjit
|Raider
|Category A
|80 lac
|Mahender Singh
|Defender
|Category A
|50 lac
|Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali (Iran)
|Raider
|Category C
|13 lac
|Dong Geon Lee (South Korea)
|Raider
|Category C
|12.50 lac
|Ziaur Rahman (Bangladesh)
|Defender
|Category C
|12.20 lac
