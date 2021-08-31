Bengaluru Bulls Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

The season 8 was kicked off with the three-day auction and Bengaluru Bulls splashed upwards of 2.5 Crores, bringing in a total of ten players to add to the already retained five.

Ahead of the auction, the Bulls announced the retention of star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrwat alongside the likes of Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Banty and Mohit Sehrawat.

During the three day auction, the season 6 champions brought in the likes of Chandran Ranjit (80 Lakhs), More G B (25 Lacs), Mahender Singh (50 Lakhs, FBM), Deepak Narwal (26.50 Lakhs) in categories A and B.

Bengaluru Bulls added three defenders from category C with the addition of Vikas, Mayur Jagannath Kadam and Ankit, while they also bought Iran's Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali, South Korea's Dong Geon Lee and Bangaldesh's Ziaur Rahman during the foreign players auction.

With the auction done and dusted, here is how Bengaluru Bulls squad looks ahead of PKL Season 8:

Bengaluru Bulls 2021 Full Squad

Retained Players

PLAYER POSITION RETENTION TYPE Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Raider Elite Retained Players Amit Sheoran Defender Elite Retained Players Saurabh Nandal Defender Existing New Young Players Banty Raider Existing New Young Players Mohit Sehrawat Defender Existing New Young Players

Players bought in auction

PLAYER POSITION CATEGORY BOUGHT FOR Vikas Defender Category C 10 lac Ankit Defender Category C 10 lac Mayur Jagannath Kadam Defender Category C 15 lac Deepak Narwal Raider Category B 26.50 lac More G B Raider Category B 25 lac Chandran Ranjit Raider Category A 80 lac Mahender Singh Defender Category A 50 lac Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali (Iran) Raider Category C 13 lac Dong Geon Lee (South Korea) Raider Category C 12.50 lac Ziaur Rahman (Bangladesh) Defender Category C 12.20 lac