Gold medallists in last 7 editions, Indian men's kabaddi team loses to Iran, settles for bronze

For the first time in its history, India ended with a bronze medal in its indigenous sport, in which a gold is taken for granted every four years at the Asiad. The 18-27 loss, which left some in the Indian camp in tears and others stone-faced ended a reign of domination that dates back to the 1990 Asian Games.

The women's team, however, set up a final with Iran after defeating Chinese Taipei 27-14 in a semifinal.

It was a nightmare that unfolded for India at Theatre Garuda where the Iranians played like champions and India seemed completely out of sorts. The writing was perhaps on the wall given that Iran had come close to upstaging India in the 2014 finals in Incheon.

Considered another Asian powerhouse, Iran had finished runners-up in the last two Asian Games and will square off for gold as firm favourites against Korea, a team that beat India in the group stage this time.

The match saw Pro-Kabaddi League players facing each other with Iran having the likes of defenders Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani. The Indian team, which had PKL stars like Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari and Deepak Niwas Hooda, became the first to finish an Asian Games without the top prize.

As the Indians slumped to the mat, their faces a picture of disbelief, the Iranian spirits soared. The chest-bumping, wide smiles and dancing fans in the stands made for dramatic images.

India began the proceedings with a 6-4 lead but the defending champions lost a chance to inflict an all out on Iran. Iran made a strong comeback and Ajay Thakur was dismissed after sustaining a cut on the forehead, an ominous sign.

Then, Iran had a supertackle to make it 6-7. Mighani and Attrachali proved to be unconquerable for the Indian raiders. Another supertackle by Iran and this time Monu Goyat was taken down.

Iran levelled for the first time in the game and the scoreline read 8-8 before they took the lead. India managed to inflict a tackle and draw level. Iran continued to have less players on the mat but their defensive pair of Attrachali and Mighani kept them in the game.

The tense match was levelled at 9-9 at half time but Iran surged ahead to 14-11 with some fine tackles by its players. India trailed 12-16 with 10 minutes to go and Rahul Chaudhari was brought in to salvage some quick points.

It was desperate times for the Indian team. Rahul Chaudhary's successful raid took Mighani out but Iran replied with a successful raid of its own. Rishank Devadiga was then dismissed and Iran's lead increased to five points at 19-14. India were under tremendous pressure with less than five minutes to go in the match but Iran held on to their nerves to fashion the most shocking upset in Asian Games kabaddi.

Reacting to the loss, former India captain Anup Kumar said: "I am too stunned to react at the moment. It will take some time to accept that this has exactly happened. But let me tell you there will be far-reaching impact of this result and repercussions will be huge."

Anup shot down suggestions that the Indians were complacent and had taken the gold medal for granted in kabaddi. "I don't think that the boys were not sincere. But possibly we didn't factor in that Iran has improved in leaps and bounds over the years. I don't know by the time 2022 Asian Games are held, you might not see many of these current players. It is a historic defeat," Anup said.

Anup felt the injury to Thakur, ruling him out after India had a sizeable lead, turned the game around in the favour of Iran. "Ajay is a leader. When your leader is out for the maximum time, you tend to lose your way and that's what happened. Our boys started well in the first five minutes but I was surprised that the speed and intensity lacked thereafter," Anup said.

"Ajay's absence did make a difference. Also our boys committed harakiri on two Super tackles. That cost us badly," he said.