Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas PKL 12 Highlights: Sethpal, Ahri Power Steelers' Stunning 11-Point Comeback vs Yoddhas
Published: Friday, September 5, 2025

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas: Defending champions Haryana Steelers produced a remarkable turnaround to defeat UP Yoddhas 37-32 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 encounter at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Friday.

Down by as many as eleven points early in the game, the Steelers showed grit and character to script a memorable comeback, with Rahul Sethpal and Rahul Ahri delivering High Fives to lead the charge.

The contest began brightly for UP Yoddhas, with Gagan Gowda setting the tone through a two-point raid. Hitesh's tackle on Shivam Patare compounded Haryana's troubles, as the Yoddhas established control in the opening exchanges. Within nine minutes, UP forced the first All Out, racing to a commanding 10-4 lead. Gowda, who went on to register a Super 10, added further pressure with a brilliant Super Raid that widened the gap to double digits.

The Steelers, however, refused to crumble. Jaideep Dahiya's crucial Super Tackle brought some spark, and Naveen Kumar chipped in with important raids to reduce the deficit. At the break, UP still held a 17-12 advantage, but Haryana had found their footing.

The second half belonged to the defending champions. A decisive moment came when Naveen's raid and Sethpal's defensive brilliance combined to inflict an All Out on the Yoddhas, bringing the scores level at 19-19. From that point on, the game turned into an intense tussle, with both sides trading points.

Heading into the final quarter, UP Yoddhas clung to a narrow 24-23 lead, thanks largely to Gowda's consistency. But Haryana's experienced stars seized the big moments. Naveen continued to torment the Yoddhas' defence, while Rahul Ahri completed his High Five to tilt the balance. Moments later, Sethpal followed suit with his own High Five, giving the Steelers a crucial five-point cushion.

Mayank Saini added the finishing touches in the raiding department, ensuring Haryana sealed the victory. The 37-32 result highlighted the team's resilience, as they overturned an 11-point deficit to keep their title defence alive in emphatic fashion.