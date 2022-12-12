Haryana Steelers wear special jersey in PKL to promote women empowerment

In the match, they embodied the message through their shirt to promote Haryana Government and Police's initiative to diminish domestic violence faced by women in the state.

Haryana ranks high when it comes to domestic violence. And majority of those are suffered by women who get oppressed by the paternal society and face severe consequences of social taboos that are prevalent in the state. Honour killing, household violence are some of the biggest social issues Haryana face and most of the offences go unreported. Now the government is spreading awareness to curb this ongoing conundrum.



The players sported the number 1091 on the front of their jerseys, which is the helpline set up by the Haryana Government and Police exclusively for women to report domestic violence.



In a video posted on the official Haryana Steelers Instagram page, Coach Manpreet Singh spoke on the need to put a stop to the rising cases of domestic violence in Indian households.

"The issue of domestic violence against women in Indian households is a cause of worry. We have our mothers, sisters, and wife in our homes and we should treat all of them with love and respect. Violence should never take place inside our homes, to begin with," Manpreet said.

Let's bring an end to Domestic Violence. 🤝



In support and solidarity with Haryana Police, we at Haryana Steelers urge every woman and everyone who knows or has seen someone face domestic violence to take action 🖐🏼



Dial 1091 aur apne andar ke darr ko #UdneDo 🕊️#HarDilHaryanvi pic.twitter.com/xN9bUVcIsU — Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) December 10, 2022

The move is also a part of the Steelers' wider campaign 'Udne Do' which the team launched last year in a bid to raise awareness around violence against women, and empower the girl child. Speaking on the special shirt the team took the mat in, Haryana Steelers' CEO, Divyanshu Singh said,