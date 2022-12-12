Haryana Steelers wear special jersey in PKL to promote women empowerment

Haryana Steelers ended their Pro Kabaddi League campaign with a special message to the world. The JSW Sports-owned franchise made a statement for reasons beyond the mat at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, when they faced Tamil Thalaivas.
In the match, they embodied the message through their shirt to promote Haryana Government and Police's initiative to diminish domestic violence faced by women in the state.
Haryana
ranks
high
when
it
comes
to
domestic
violence.
And
majority
of
those
are
suffered
by
women
who
get
oppressed
by
the
paternal
society
and
face
severe
consequences
of
social
taboos
that
are
prevalent
in
the
state.
Honour
killing,
household
violence
are
some
of
the
biggest
social
issues
Haryana
face
and
most
of
the
offences
go
unreported.
Now
the
government
is
spreading
awareness
to
curb
this
ongoing
conundrum.
The players sported the number 1091 on the front of their jerseys, which is the helpline set up by the Haryana Government and Police exclusively for women to report domestic violence.
In a video posted on the official Haryana Steelers Instagram page, Coach Manpreet Singh spoke on the need to put a stop to the rising cases of domestic violence in Indian households.
"The issue of domestic violence against women in Indian households is a cause of worry. We have our mothers, sisters, and wife in our homes and we should treat all of them with love and respect. Violence should never take place inside our homes, to begin with," Manpreet said.
Let's bring an end to Domestic Violence. 🤝— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) December 10, 2022
In support and solidarity with Haryana Police, we at Haryana Steelers urge every woman and everyone who knows or has seen someone face domestic violence to take action 🖐🏼
Dial 1091 aur apne andar ke darr ko #UdneDo 🕊️#HarDilHaryanvi pic.twitter.com/xN9bUVcIsU
