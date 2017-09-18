PKL 2017: Clinical Jaipur Pink Panthers crush Dabang Delhi by 36-25

Ranchi, Sep 18: Pawan Kumar, Nitin Rawal and Sidharth notched up six points each as Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a comfortable win against Dabang Delhi K.C. by 36-25 at the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.

The Season 1 winners got a comfortable victory as they registered their sixth win on Day 45 of the 90-day long tournament.

It was a patient start to the encounter from both sides with the score reading 6-5 in favour of Jaipur after the opening 10 minutes. The teams were relying on do-or-die raids for most of their points as the half progressed but a Rawal super raid in the 16th minute enforced an All-Out on Delhi to give Jaipur a 14-8 lead.

The Panthers grew in confidence following the first All-Out of the game as the floodgates opened with the likes of Kumar and Ajit Singh also starting to find success while raiding to extend Jaipur's lead to 18-9 heading into the half-time interval.

Jaipur began the second half the same way they ended the first and inflicted another All-Out on Delhi soon to make it 24-12 in their favour. Delhi freshened up their lineup with a few substitutions and started to cause Jaipur's defence a few headaches after returning to the mat.

However, the Panthers defence was equal to the task and executed some good tackles on Delhi, including two super tackles by Sidharth in the final 10 minutes, which took away the momentum from Meraj Sheykh's men.

The last five minutes of the half saw the Panthers continue to build on their lead with some more solid defensive work as well as a couple of swift raids that also featured a super raid. Delhi tried to match them blow for blow towards the finish but in the end succumbed to their seventh defeat of the season.