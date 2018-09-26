English

PKL 2018: Girish Ernak to lead Puneri Paltan in the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League

By
(From left): Puneri Paltan coach Ashan Kumar with CEO Kailash Kandpal and newly-appointed captain Girish Ernak at the jersey launch in Pune on Wednesday. (Credit: Press Release)
Pune, September 26: Puneri Paltan, one of the top performing teams in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), announced the young & dynamic Girish Ernak as captain for the upcoming sixth season. Girish has been associated with the Pune team from season five and has played a significant role in winning matches for the team.

Kailash Kandpal, CEO of Puneri Paltan along with newly-appointed skipper Ernak, and head coach Ashan Kumar, unveiled the team's jersey for the upcoming season with an innovative audiovisual clip. In addition to Force Motors Limited and Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Xiaomi India is a new brand onboard as the official smartphone partner.

After being named the captain for the upcoming season, Ernak said, "I am extremely honoured to have been bestowed with this duty of leading the team. I know that this is not just a designation but also a great responsibility. I am humbled to know that the management has immense faith in me and I promise to put forth my best foot forward to ensure that the Puneri lions roar the loudest in all the matches. We as a unit are putting in lots of efforts to train and strengthen our battalion. With Ashan Sir's guidance, we are confident about bringing the trophy home this season."

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, CEO Kandpal said, "I am thankful to all the sponsors who have shown faith in the sport Kabaddi and team Puneri Paltan. Girish will take charge of the team this season. With his leadership skills, I am sure he will up the team's game in Season 6. It is the support of these brands, who have shown repeated faith in us that makes the team, the players and the game stronger. We have a loyal fanbase which is growing every season and their enthusiasm and support motivates us to perform better season after season."

Puneri Paltan has been one of the most consistent teams of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League and finished in the top four for the last three seasons. This year the team has a perfect blend of experience and young talent.

Veteran players like Rajesh Mondal, Girish Ernak and Sandeep Narwal bring with them truckloads of experience that can help the team in clinching the title this year. Also young and charged up players like Nitin Tomar, Akshay Jadhav, GB More and Rinku further add to the strength of the team.

The sixth season of PKL will begin from October 7 and the Paltans will be playing its first match against U Mumba on the opening day (October 7) in Chennai. Paltan's home leg matches in Pune are scheduled from October 18 - October 24.

Source: Press Release

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 16:51 [IST]
