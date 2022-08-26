PKL 2022: Start Date and Venues for Pro Kabaddi Season 9

12 teams will battle for the title after having assembled their squads for the new season at the PKL Season 9 Player Auction, which saw Hi-Flier Pawan Sehrawat become the most expensive player in PKL history.

The two-day auction was held earlier this month in Mumbai, where Tamil Thalaivas broke the bank for Pawan Sehrawat with a bid of Rs 2.26 Crore. This was the first time a player broke the Rs 2 Crore barrier in PKL.

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Players list of all 12 teams after PKL Season 9 auction

Unlike PKL 8 which was played at a single venue inside a bio-bubble, the season 9 of Pro Kabaddi will be played across three venues in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, staring from October 7.

The organizer also revealed that the fans will be back in cheering for their teams at the venue. Anupam Goswami, PKL commissioner was excited about spectators returning to the stands after the previous edition happened behind closed doors.

"Mashal Sports started the journey of vivo Pro Kabaddi League with a vision of taking the indigenous sport of kabaddi to the world of contemporary and upcoming generations of sports fans," Goswami said.

"We continue to achieve impressive success in this goal. Our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close."

While the start date and venues were revealed by Pro Kabaddi via their social media account and a statement released by the league organizers said the full schedule will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"Further details and schedule for PKL season 9 will be shared in the coming weeks," a statement from the organisers read.

Like the previous editions, PKL Season 9 (PKL 2022) will feature 12 teams - Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers.