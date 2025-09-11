PKL 2025: Pawan Sehrawat Missing From Tamil Thalaivas Squad Arrival in Jaipur, Sparks Rift Rumours Ahead of Bengal Warriorz Clash By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 20:09 [IST]

New Delhi, Sep 11: Tamil Thalaivas are set to begin their Jaipur-leg campaign of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 against Bengal Warriorz on Friday (September 12). However, a major talking point has emerged as their captain and star raider Pawan Sehrawat was not spotted with the team upon their arrival at Jaipur International Airport on Thursday (September 11).

The official travel video shared by the team had all key players but Sehrawat was notably absent, fuelling speculations of a possible fallout between the skipper and the franchise midway through the season. PKL 2025 Special Page

Below-Par Season for Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat, who played for Tamil Thalaivas in 2024 as well, has struggled to find his best form this year. The ace all-rounder has managed just 22 raid points so far in PKL 2025, a below-average tally by his lofty standards. His struggles come at a time when the team needs him most, as Thalaivas sit at tenth place in the points table with only 2 points from three games.

Thalaivas opened their season with a win over Telugu Titans but faltered in the following two games in the Vizag-leg, slipping down the ladder.

Sehrawat's Take on Team Strategy

In an interview last week, Sehrawat spoke about the team's approach this season. "There is no one on paper who is the main raider in the team. But as a senior player and captain, I have to see which player can perform well in which position. If I feel Arjun Deshwal can score well raiding against a particular defense, it is my duty to send him in," Sehrawat explained.

He also underlined that his role goes beyond raiding: "There is no single main raider this season; it's about executing based on the team's needs."

Concerns Over His Absence

The sudden absence of Sehrawat raises questions about team harmony and his availability for the upcoming matches. With a crucial fixture against Bengal Warriorz, followed by a September 27 clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers, his leadership and presence could prove decisive.

If the rumours of a rift are indeed true, coach Sanjeev Baliyan and the management will have a major challenge in steadying the ship. Tamil Thalaivas, known for their fighting spirit, cannot afford distractions at this stage of the season.

The spotlight will be firmly on whether Pawan Sehrawat takes the mat against Bengal Warriorz or whether his absence hints at deeper issues within the camp.