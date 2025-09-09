SA20 Season 4 Auction: Total Purse, Team Budgets, RTM Rule, Top Stars in Auction Pool - All You Need To Know

PKL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings, Schedule and Results On Sep 9 after Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 0:41 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025 Points Table: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 delivered another action-packed evening in Vizag on Monday, with Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates securing crucial victories to shake up the points table.

In the first clash, Bengaluru Bulls produced a strong all-round show to defeat Haryana Steelers 40-33. Alireza Mirzaian continued his fine form, registering a second successive Super 10, while skipper Yogesh and Deepak Sankar marshalled the defence with timely tackles. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

The Bulls stormed ahead with the fastest All Out of the season at just over four minutes, and though Haryana fought back through Mayank Saini and Jaya Soorya, Bengaluru never surrendered their advantage. Yogesh completed his High Five and Mirzaian piled on raid points to seal the contest.

Later in the night, Patna Pirates finally broke their losing streak in style, overpowering table-toppers Puneri Paltan 48-37. It was a night to remember for young raider Ayan Lohchab, who turned the game into a personal showcase with 21 raid points. His early Super Raid set the tone as Puneri suffered two All Outs in the opening half alone.

By halftime, Patna had stormed to a commanding 27-10 lead. Despite some resistance from Milad Mohajer and Sachin Tanwar in the second half, the Pirates kept control. Milan Dahiya and Ankit chipped in, while Ayan continued to torment the Paltan defence until the closing stages.

The double-header results have added fresh intrigue to the league standings. With their win, the Pirates finally picked up their first points of the season, while Puneri slipped but remained in the top two. U Mumba and Dabang Delhi still share the lead, while Bengaluru's win has helped them climb back into the mix.

PKL 2025 Updated Points Table (on Sep 9)

Position Team GP W L D PD Pts 1 U Mumba 4 3 1 0 23 6 2 Puneri Paltan 5 3 2 0 20 6 3 Dabang Delhi 3 3 0 0 8 6 4 Telugu Titans 4 2 2 0 7 4 5 UP Yoddhas 3 2 1 0 3 4 6 Haryana Steelers 4 2 2 0 -12 4 7 Bengaluru Bulls 5 2 3 0 -12 4 8 Jaipur Pink 3 1 2 0 -3 2 9 Patna Pirates 4 1 3 0 -3 2 10 Bengal Warriors 3 1 2 0 -9 2 11 Tamil Thalaivas 3 1 2 0 -9 2 12 Gujarat Giants 3 1 2 0 -13 2

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 continues on Tuesday, September 9, with two exciting fixtures lined up. In the first match, Dabang Delhi K.C. will face Bengal Warriorz, followed by the clash between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Fans can watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network or stream them on JioHotstar from 7:30 pm IST.