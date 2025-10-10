PKL 2025: Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Final to be held in Delhi, Date and Venue Revealed By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 17:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has announced the schedule for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Playoffs and Final, which is set to be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi.

The announcement was made at the Press Conference ahead of the Delhi leg of season 12, which commences on October 11.

The Delhi leg comes at the end of one of the most competitive seasons of the PKL. With the home side - Dabang Delhi K.C. - at the top of the points table and having already confirmed a spot in the top eight, the fight for the final seven spots will continue to be fiercely contested and thrilling for the fans.

After the Delhi leg ends on October 23, the Playoffs will begin with the Play-ins on October 25, where the 5th to 8th placed teams will fight for survival. The winners from there will progress to the Playoffs. Post that, the Playoffs will run from October 26 to October 29, featuring a sequence of Eliminators and Qualifiers, eventually culminating in the Grand Finale on Friday, October 31. The new format - which includes the Play-ins - adds an extra edge to the season, ensuring a tougher, more competitive path for all 12 teams to the PKL Trophy.

The revised structure ensures that more teams stay in contention for longer, raising the intensity of the league stage while offering fans an extended run of high-stakes matches. While all teams push for qualification, the biggest advantage awaits those who finish in the top two, making the battle for table positions more intense than ever.

Delhi stands out as a natural choice for the final leg as well as the Playoffs, with its passionate fanbase and world-class indoor stadium infrastructure. The city, which is also hosting the fourth and final leg of the season, has previously staged high-profile kabaddi matches that drew huge crowds, and its central location ensures easy access for fans from across the country.