PKL 2025: Shadloui, Himanshu Star as Gujarat Beat Patna; UP Yoddhas Edge Thalaivas By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 2:15 [IST]

PKL 2025: Fans at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium were treated to a thrilling double-header on Tuesday night as Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas notched impressive wins in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Gujarat Giants registered a hard-fought 40-32 victory over Patna Pirates, while UP Yoddhas produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Tamil Thalaivas 32-31 in the second game of the evening. PKL Special Site

In the first clash, Gujarat Giants kept their playoff hopes alive with a commanding all-round performance led by Mohammadreza Shadloui and Himanshu Singh. Shadloui was exceptional in both defence and attack, while Himanshu's Super 10 provided the spark Gujarat needed to overcome a resilient Patna side.

The match began with Gujarat showing early intent as Shadloui opened the scoring and Rakesh Sungroya's two-point raid gave them momentum. Patna's Mandeep Kumar responded with a Super Raid and went on to complete his Super 10, but Gujarat maintained control thanks to some crucial tackles from Lucky Sharma and Nitin Panwar.

A strong second quarter saw Gujarat inflict the first All Out to take a five-point cushion into halftime. Despite Patna's late resistance-courtesy of Mandeep and Ankit Jaglan's Super Tackle-Shadloui came up big in the dying minutes with a decisive two-point raid. His brilliance sealed the deal as the Giants clinched a crucial 40-32 win, their third victory in four games.

In the second match, UP Yoddhas rode on the dynamic duo of Guman Singh and Gagan Gowda to edge out Tamil Thalaivas in a nail-biting 32-31 thriller. The Thalaivas started strongly, powered by Arjun Deshwal's precise raiding and Sagar Rathee's defensive High Five that helped them secure an early All Out and a 17-14 halftime lead.

However, the second half saw a stunning turnaround from the Yoddhas. Defender Hitesh turned the tide with a series of powerful tackles, earning a High Five of his own, while Guman Singh unleashed a flurry of successful raids, including a vital double-point effort. Despite late attempts from Narender Kandola and Moein Shafaghi, the Thalaivas couldn't reclaim the lead.

With this win, UP Yoddhas climbed to eighth place on the table, while Gujarat Giants continued their late surge for a playoff berth - both teams finding form when it matters most.