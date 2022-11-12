PKL: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Highlights: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav lead Warriors to big win

Maninder Singh (12 points) and Shrikant Jadhav (10 points) were the top performers for the Warriors on the night.

The Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants played out a neck and neck contest in the opening minutes of the match and were locked at 6-6 in the 8th minute. However, Sakthivel R pulled off a couple of tackle points and helped the Warriors inch ahead at 9-8 in the 11th minute.

Deepak Hooda also joined the party as the Bengal side continued to hold the lead at 11-9. But Captain Chandran Ranjit didn't take his foot off the pedal and kept the Giants in the game. Rakesh also stepped up his game as the Giants stole the lead at 15-14 just before half-time.

The Giants rode on the momentum and reduced the Warriors to two players on the mat in the opening minutes of the second half. But Rakesh missed a raid, which allowed Maninder Singh to come back on the mat and help the Warriors take the lead at 20-18 in the 25th minute. Maninder effected a multi-point raid in the 29th minute and helped his team inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 27-20.

Jadhav backed up Maninder with a couple of raids as the Warriors attained a stronghold of the match at 35-23 in the 35th minute. Bengal inflicted another ALL OUT in the 39th minute and extended their lead even further. The Warriors kept raging on and eventually walked off the mat as winners of the match.

PKL Matches on Sunday (Nov. 13):

Match 1: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: 7:30 PM IST

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: 8:30pm IST

Source: Media Release