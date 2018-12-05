PKL: Dabang Delhi snatch win from Bengaluru Bulls

Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh combined well to score 16 raid points to lead Delhi to victory. Pawan Sehrawat (10 points) and Rohit Kumar (12 points) had a fine game for Bengaluru Bulls but were let down by their defence. The Bulls’ defence picked up just five tackle points throughout the match.

Delhi’s raiders Meraj Sheykh and Chandran Ranjit got them off to a flying start as they led 5-1 after five minutes. Anand V picked up a raid point as Bengaluru Bulls trailed 2-5. Things weren’t going to plan for the Bulls as they suffered an all out in the 7th minute to trail 10-3.

Rohit Kumar’s two successful raids reduced the deficit for Bulls as they trailed 7-11 after 13 minutes. Pawan Sehrawat got into the act and made a couple of successful raids. After a strong start, Dabang Delhi were pegged back by the Bulls but still led 14-10 at the end of the first half.

Delhi forced a super tackle at the start of the second half to lead 16-11. Meraj Sheykh made a brilliant raid in the 27th minute to give Delhi a commanding 26-14 lead. Bengaluru Bulls were looking down and out.

It was their defence that had an off night as they scored their just fifth tackle point in the 39th minute as they trailed 27-32. Dabang Delhi also got more bonus points than that of Bengaluru Bulls. In the dying seconds of the match Pawan Sehrawat picked up a two-point raid as Bengaluru Bulls lost 31-32.

