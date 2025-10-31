PKL Winners List: Pro Kabaddi League Champions, Runners-Up, Most Successful Teams

Dabang Delhi K.C. were crowned champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 after edging out Puneri Paltan 31-28 in a thrilling final at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.
Playing in front of a packed home crowd, Delhi clinched their second title, having first triumphed in Season 8 under current head coach Joginder Narwal. The victory made them the first home team since U Mumba in Season 2 to lift the trophy, while Fazel Atrachali cemented his place as the most successful foreigner in PKL history.
Neeraj Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar led the attack for Delhi with eight and six points respectively, while Puneri Paltan's Aditya Shinde fought valiantly with a Super 10, supported by Abinesh Nadarajan's four tackle points. Dabang Delhi took early control through a series of successful raids and inflicted the first All Out to build a commanding lead. Though Puneri Paltan mounted a late fightback, reducing the gap to a single point in the dying minutes, Atrachali's decisive tackle on Shinde sealed the result. The win capped a memorable campaign for Delhi, showcasing discipline, composure, and home dominance to reclaim Pro Kabaddi glory.
As Delhi get their hands on their second title, we shall have a look at the PKL winners over the years. The first ever edition was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Patna Pirates had a hat-trick of titles.
Patna Pirates are the most successful team with three PKL titles (Seasons 3, 4, 5). Jaipur Pink Panthers have won twice (Seasons 1, 9). Dabang Delhi K.C. have also won twice now (Seasons 8, 12). Other winners include U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan, and Haryana Steelers.
|Season
|Winner
|Score
|Runners-Up
|1 (2014)
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|35–24
|U Mumba
|2 (2015)
|U Mumba
|36–30
|Bengaluru Bulls
|3 (2016)
|Patna Pirates
|31–28
|U Mumba
|4 (2016)
|Patna Pirates
|37–29
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|5 (2017)
|Patna Pirates
|55–38
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|6 (2018-19)
|Bengaluru Bulls
|38–33
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|7 (2019)
|Bengal Warriors
|39–34
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|8 (2021-22)
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|37–36
|Patna Pirates
|9 (2022)
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|33–29
|Puneri Paltan
|10 (2023-24)
|Puneri Paltan
|28–25
|Haryana Steelers
|11 (2024)
|Haryana Steelers
|32–23
|Patna Pirates
|12 (2025)
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|31–28
|Puneri Paltan