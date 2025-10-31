English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

PKL Winners List: Pro Kabaddi League Champions, Runners-Up, Most Successful Teams

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dabang Delhi K.C. were crowned champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 after edging out Puneri Paltan 31-28 in a thrilling final at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.

Playing in front of a packed home crowd, Delhi clinched their second title, having first triumphed in Season 8 under current head coach Joginder Narwal. The victory made them the first home team since U Mumba in Season 2 to lift the trophy, while Fazel Atrachali cemented his place as the most successful foreigner in PKL history.

PKL 2025 Winners List Pro Kabaddi League Champions Runners-Up Most Successful Teams

Neeraj Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar led the attack for Delhi with eight and six points respectively, while Puneri Paltan's Aditya Shinde fought valiantly with a Super 10, supported by Abinesh Nadarajan's four tackle points. Dabang Delhi took early control through a series of successful raids and inflicted the first All Out to build a commanding lead. Though Puneri Paltan mounted a late fightback, reducing the gap to a single point in the dying minutes, Atrachali's decisive tackle on Shinde sealed the result. The win capped a memorable campaign for Delhi, showcasing discipline, composure, and home dominance to reclaim Pro Kabaddi glory.

PKL Winners over the Years

As Delhi get their hands on their second title, we shall have a look at the PKL winners over the years. The first ever edition was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Patna Pirates had a hat-trick of titles.

Patna Pirates are the most successful team with three PKL titles (Seasons 3, 4, 5). Jaipur Pink Panthers have won twice (Seasons 1, 9). Dabang Delhi K.C. have also won twice now (Seasons 8, 12). Other winners include U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan, and Haryana Steelers.

Pro Kabaddi League Champions and Runners-Up

Season Winner Score Runners-Up
1 (2014) Jaipur Pink Panthers 35–24 U Mumba
2 (2015) U Mumba 36–30 Bengaluru Bulls
3 (2016) Patna Pirates 31–28 U Mumba
4 (2016) Patna Pirates 37–29 Jaipur Pink Panthers
5 (2017) Patna Pirates 55–38 Gujarat Fortunegiants
6 (2018-19) Bengaluru Bulls 38–33 Gujarat Fortunegiants
7 (2019) Bengal Warriors 39–34 Dabang Delhi K.C.
8 (2021-22) Dabang Delhi K.C. 37–36 Patna Pirates
9 (2022) Jaipur Pink Panthers 33–29 Puneri Paltan
10 (2023-24) Puneri Paltan 28–25 Haryana Steelers
11 (2024) Haryana Steelers 32–23 Patna Pirates
12 (2025) Dabang Delhi K.C. 31–28 Puneri Paltan

Story first published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 22:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 31, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out