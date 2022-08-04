Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: The Full list of Released Players Ahead of the PKL Season 9 Player Auction

Ahead of the auction, the 12 teams have retained some players and released some big names. Superstar raiders Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal were among the surprise names being released ahead of PKL Season 9.

While Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha let go their star raiders, Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers retained their top raiders in the form of Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal respectively. However, Warriors and Pink Panthers are the teams to have released most of their players.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Date, Rules, Base Price, Salary Purse, Players Retention Details of PKL 9

Other prominent players that were released from their respective teams include Abhishek Singh (U Mumba), Vikash Khandola (Haryana Steelers), Deepak Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers), Surjeet Singh (Tamil Thalaivas) and Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Giants).

A few more players who were captains of their teams but were let go ahead of the new season are Nitin Tomar (Puneri Paltan), Joginder Narwal (Dabang Delhi KC) and Rohit Kumar (Telugu Titans).

Stars like Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors), Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers) and Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba) were also released with their respective teams looking to freshen things up ahead of PKL Season 9.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full List of Retained Players by all teams ahead of PKL season 9 auction

All the released players will be added to the Player Auction pool. They will go under the hammer during the two-day Player Auction in Mumbai along with 500+ players. The teams that released players, also have the option to use the FBM card to buy them back in the auction.

Here is a look at the players released by each team ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction:

Bengal Warriors: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (Foreign), Abozar Mohajer Mighani (Foreign), Ran Singh, Rohit, Amit Nirwal, Sukesh Hegde, Tapas Pal, Rinku Narwal, Rohit Banne, Parveen Satpal, Sachin Vittala, Vinod Kumar, Darshan J., Vishal Mane, Vijin Thangadurai, Sumit Singh, Anand V, Rishank Devadiga, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat.

Bengaluru Bulls: Dong Geon Lee (Foreign), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Amit Sheoran, Ankit, Vikas, Sachin, Jaideep, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, Deepak Narwal, Naseeb, Rohit Singh.

Dabang Delhi KC: Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Balram, Vikash D, Sumit Bhainswal, Jeeva Kumar, Mohit Bhainswal, Neeraj Narwal, Sushant Sail, Nitin Panwar.

Gujarat Giants: Hadi Oshtorak (Foreign), Soleiman Pahlevani (Foreign), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Pardeep Kumar, Sumit, Vishav Chaudhary, Ankit, Ravinder Pahal, Davinder Singh, Harshit Yadav, Rathan K, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Harmanjit Singh, Maninder Singh, Bhuvneshwar Gaur.

Haryana Steelers: Hamid Mirzaei Nader (Foreign), Rohit Gulia, Vikash Khandola, Ashish, Ajay Ghanghas, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Shrikant Tewthia, Akshay Kumar, Surender Nada, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Krishant Kadam, Vijay Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Sawin.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Vishal, Sachin Narwal, Elavarasan A, Amit Hooda, Pavan TR, Ashok, Naveen, Amit Nagar, Sushil Gulia.

Patna Pirates: Daniel Omondi Odhiambo (Foreign), Sachin, Sunil, Guman Singh, Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sahil Mann, Balaji D, Sunder, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Manuj, Shubham Shinde, Mohit, Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan, Selvamani K.

Puneri Paltan: Victor Onyango Obiero (Foreign), Vishal Bhardwaj, Nitin Tomar, E Subash, Karamvir, Chethan S, Babu Murugasan, Baldev Singh, Sourav Kumar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Vishwas S, Rahul Chaudhari.

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Sagar B. Krishna, Sourabh Tanaji Patil, Santhapanaselvam, Sahil Surender, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan.

Telugu Titans: Surinder Singh, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Sandeep Kandola, Adarsh T, C. Arun, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Akash Dattu Arsul, Rohit Kumar, Amit Chauhan, Rakesh Gowda, Galla Raju.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (Foreign), Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari (Foreign), Ajith V Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Monu, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Pankaj, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harendra Kumar, Baljinder Singh, Ajeet, Rahul Rana, Prathap S., Jashandeep Singh, Navneet.

UP Yoddhas: Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali (Foreign), James Namaba Kamweti (Foreign), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Gurdeep, Bintu Narwal, Gaurav Kumar, Anil Kumar, Aashish Nagar, Ankush, Ankit, Sahil, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh.