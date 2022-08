Pro Kabaddi 2022: Players list of all 12 teams ahead of PKL Season 9 auction

Before 500 players including Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal go under the hammer, the teams have retained some players from the past season in elite and young players categories.

There are 13 Retained Young Players, 19 Elite Retained Players and 38 Existing New Young Players (NYP) who have been retained by all 12 teams ahead of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Player Auction. There are also 41 Franchisees-nominated New Young Players (NYP) this year.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Date, Rules, Base Price, Salary Purse, Players Retention Details of PKL 9

Bengal Warriors has retained skipper Maninder Singh while Patna Pirates have retained their star defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. Defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. have decided to keep star raider Naveen Kumar and all-rounder Vijay in their squad.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates have the most Elite Retained Players (4) and their all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh is the only overseas player retained by any PKL team ahead of Season 9.

Other prominent names who have been retained are Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers), Surender Gill (UP Yoddhas) and Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls). Now, here is a look at the players list of all 12 teams ahead of the PKL 2022 acution:

Bengal Warriors 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Maninder Singh Raider Elite Retained Players Manoj Gowda K All-rounder Elite Retained Players Akash Pikalmunde Raider Elite Retained Players Suyog Baban Gaikar Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP R Guhan Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Parshant Kumar Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Bengaluru Bulls 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Mahender Singh Defender Elite Retained Players Mayur Jagannath Kadam Defender Elite Retained Players More G B Raider Elite Retained Players Saurabh Nandal Defender Retained Young Players Bharat Raider Existing NYP Rohit Kumar Defender Existing NYP Vinod Lachmayya Naik Defender Existing NYP Aman Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Rajnesh Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Yash Hooda Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Dabang Delhi KC 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Vijay All-rounder Elite Retained Player Naveen Kumar Raider Retained Young Players Dipak Defender Existing NYP Krishan Defender Existing NYP Vinay Kumar Defender Existing NYP Ashu Malik Raider Existing NYP Ashish Narwal Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Manjeet Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Suraj Panwar Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Vijay Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Gujarat Giants 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Sonu Raider Elite Retained Players Rakesh Raider Existing NYP Gaurav Chhikara Raider Existing NYP Sohit Raider Existing NYP Sonu Singh Raider Existing NYP Parteek Dhaiya Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Rohan Singh All-rounder Franchisee Nominated NYP Haryana Steelers 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Vinay Raider Retained Young Players Meetu Raider Existing NYP Jaideep Defender Existing NYP Ankit Defender Existing NYP Mohit Defender Existing NYP Monu Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Naveen Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Harsh Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Sunny Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Jaipur Pink Panthers 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Arjun Deshwal Raider Elite Retained Players Sahul Kumar Defender Elite Retained Players Deepak Defender Existing NYP Devank Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Ankush Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Ashish Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Abhishek KS Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Patna Pirates 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh All-rounder Elite Retained Players Sajin Chandrasekar All-rounder Elite Retained Players Monu Raider Elite Retained Players Neeraj Kumar Defender Elite Retained Players Rohit Raider Existing NYP Manish Defender Existing NYP Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Anuj Kumar Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Naveen Sharma Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Puneri Paltan 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Sombir Defender Elite Retained Players Abinesh Nadarajan Defender Elite Retained Players Pankaj Mohite Raider Retained Young Players Sanket Sawant Defender Retained Young Players Aslam Inamdar Raider Existing NYP Mohit Goyat Raider Existing NYP Akash Santosh Shinde Raider Existing NYP Shubham Nitin Shelke Raider Existing NYP Govind Gurjar All-rounder Existing NYP Aditya Tushar Shinde Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Badal Taqdir Singh Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Tamil Thalaivas 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Raider Elite Retained Players Sagar Defender Retained Young Players Himanshu Defender Retained Young Players M. Abishek Defender Retained Young Players Himanshu Singh Raider Existing NYP Sahil Defender Existing NYP Ashish Defender Existing NYP Mohit Defender Existing NYP Himanshu Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Narender Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Jatin Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Telugu Titans 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Ankit Beniwal Raider Retained Young Players Rajnish Raider Retained Young Players Muhammed Shihas S Defender Existing NYP Palla Ramakrishna Defender Existing NYP Prince Defender Existing NYP Vinay Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Mohit Pahal Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Mohit Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP Nitin Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP U Mumba 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Rinku Defender Elite Retained Players Kamlesh Raider Existing NYP Shivam Raider Existing NYP Prince Defender Existing NYP Rahul Defender Existing NYP Sachin Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Pranay Vinay Rane Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Rupesh Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Shivansh Thakur Defender Franchisee Nominated NYP UP Yoddhas 2022 Team Player Position Retention Type Nitesh Kumar Defender Elite Retained Players Surender Gill Raider Retained Young Players Sumit Defender Retained Young Players Ashu Singh Defender Retained Young Players Nitin Panwar All-rounder Existing NYP Shubham Kumar Defender Existing NYP Aman Raider Existing NYP Rohit Tomar Raider Existing NYP Durgesh Kumar Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Mahipal Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP Anil Kumar Raider Franchisee Nominated NYP