Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider and Defender: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points in PKL Season 9

While the title winner is yet to be decided, the top raider and defender seems to be etched in the books before the summit clash with two run away leaders expected to end the season with a green and orange sleeve respectively.

The PKL 2022 has witnessed a new player lead the top raiders and top defender charts with Arjun Deshwal and Bharat fighting in the raiding department, while Ankush and Mohammedreza Chiyaneh had a tussle for the defence spot.

Top 10 raiders of all-time in PKL

Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers is expected to finish the season as the top raider for the first time with 290 raid points in 23 matches and one match to go, while his teammate Ankush is destined to lift the title of the best defender of the season with 86 tackle points in 23 matches.

Deshwal finished last season in second position with 267 raid points in 22 matches, behind Pawan Sehrawat, who registered 304 raid points in 24 matches in PKL season 8. The Jaipur raider registered Super 10, a stunning 17 times and scored 37 points in Do-or-Die situations.

Ankush, meanwhile, has entered the top 10 for the first time as this is his first season in Pro Kabaddi. The right corner registered High 5, nine times this season.

Apart from Deshwal and Bharat, top 10 raiders list also features the usual suspects like Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Sachin Tanwar among others. Pawan Sehrawat, who would have been challenging for the spot, missed the season due to injury.

Top 10 defenders of all-time in PKL

In the top 10 defenders list, Ankush is joined by last season's best defender Mohammedreza Chiyaneh and the likes of Saurabh Nandal, Sahul Gulia, Sunil Kumar and Sumit among others.

Interestingly, the players from finalist Puneri Paltan don't feature on either list. But that could change at the end of the final with the best-ever defender of PKL, Fazel Atrachali close to breaking into the top 10 charts.

Here is a look at top 10 raiders and defenders of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Most Raid Points in PKL Season 9

Ranking Player Team Raid Points Matches 1 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 290 23 2 Bharat Bengaluru Bulls 279 23 3 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 254 23 4 Narender Hoshiyar Tamil Thalaivas 243 23 5 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 238 21 6 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 220 22 7 Parteek Dahiya Gujarat Giants 178 19 8 Sachin Tanwar Patna Pirates 176 20 9 Manjeet Haryana Steelers 149 22 10 Rohit Gulia Patna Pirates 148 19

Most Tackle Points in PKL Season 9

Ranking Player Team Tackle Points Matches 1 Ankush Jaipur Pink Panthers 86 23 2 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Patna Pirates 84 20 3 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 72 24 4 Aman Bengaluru Bulls 60 24 5 Rinku U Mumbai 59 19 6 Sunil Kumar Jaipur Pink Panthers 59 22 7 Vishal Dabang Delhi 58 22 8 Sahil Gulia Tamil Thalaivas 57 23 9 Sumit UP Yoddhas 54 21 10 Jaideep Dahiya Haryana Steelers 54 21