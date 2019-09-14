Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 91: Dabang Delhi Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

While Dabang Delhi sit tight on top of the table, Gujarat Fortuneginats are at the wrong end of the table.

Delhi have had a rampaging season so far, winning eleven matches out of fourteen. The Joginder Singh-led team has lost just two matches and tied one.

With the league entering the business half of the tournament, Delhi will look to carry on the form into the playoffs. The Delhi team have had outstanding performers this season and their top performer so far has been raider Naveen Kumar with 174 points.

He has been aptly supported by defender Ravinder Pahal, who has garnered a total of 38 tackle points. Moreover an all-round show by Meraj Sheykh (30) has been a reliable player in the outfit.

Their best win this season came against the Tamil Thalaivas, where Naveen Kumar along with Anil Kumar raided their way to a big win. The Delhi team should have it easy against the Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Meraj Sheykh, Anil Kumar, Joginder Singh, Vishal Mane

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Fortunegiants have not had an ideal season, and will need to put their best foot forward to keep their chances alive. The Gujarat team are currently placed eight on the table, having won only five out of their fourteen matches. The Sunil Kumar-led outfit have gone on to lose a whopping eight matches while securing a draw in one.

The Gujarat team have not been consistent and have failed to come together as a unit this season. But raider Rohit Gulia has been consistent with a total of 69 raid points and a total of 73 points this season. Apart from him defender and skipper Sunil Kumar has led the Gujarat defence from the front, garnering a total of 41 points. The Fortunegiants will also hope Sachin puts on another good show, after his impressive show against defending champions Bengaluru Bulls.

But following that they have gone on to lose one match and tie one match and the Fortunegiants will need to turn things around.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia, Sunil Kumar, Sachin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pankaj, Sonu Jaglan, Sonu Gahlawat

My Dream11: Naveen Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Meraj Sheykh, Anil Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sunil Kumar, Vishal Mane