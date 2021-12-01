Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Time Table, Match List, Venue, Start Date of PKL Season 8

Bengaluru, December 1: Mashal Sports, the organisers of Pro Kabaddi League, on Wednesday (December 1) announced the schedule of the first half for PKL Season 8 which is scheduled to begin from December 22, 2021.
The entire season will be conducted at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams will be put in single integrated and secure bio-bubble.
As a special format for PKL Season 8, there will be 'Triple Headers' on the first 4 days to ensure that kabaddi fans across the country get to watch each of their favourite teams play in the very initial days of the League.
Th Triple Headers, aka Triple Panga will continue on all Saturdays through the course of the tournament ensuring that kabaddi aficionados have their fill of 'Thigh-Five' entertainment.
PKL Season 8 will begin with U Mumba versus Bengaluru Bulls then a 'Southern Derby' will take centre-stage as Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas in the second match, while UP Yoddha square off with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the last match of the opening day.
The release of the season's second-part schedule by mid-January is also expected to help PKL Teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies for the second half of the tournament.
Check out the First Part of PKL Season 8 Schedule:
|DATE
|DAY
|MATCH
|22-Dec-21
|Wednesday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|22-Dec-21
|Wednesday
|Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|22-Dec-21
|Wednesday
|Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha
|9:30 PM
|23-Dec-21
|Thursday
|Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30 PM
|23-Dec-21
|Thursday
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan
|8:30 PM
|23-Dec-21
|Thursday
|Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates
|9:30 PM
|24-Dec-21
|Friday
|U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|7:30 PM
|24-Dec-21
|Friday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30 PM
|24-Dec-21
|Friday
|Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants
|9:30 PM
|25-Dec-21
|Saturday
|Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha
|7:30 PM
|25-Dec-21
|Saturday
|Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|25-Dec-21
|Saturday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers
|9:30 PM
|26-Dec-21
|Sunday
|Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|7:30 PM
|26-Dec-21
|Sunday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
|8:30 PM
|27-Dec-21
|Monday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|27-Dec-21
|Monday
|U.P. Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8:30 PM
|28-Dec-21
|Tuesday
|Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates
|7:30 PM
|28-Dec-21
|Tuesday
|Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
|8:30 PM
|29-Dec-21
|Wednesday
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors
|7:30 PM
|29-Dec-21
|Wednesday
|U.P. Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants
|8:30 PM
|30-Dec-21
|Thursday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|30-Dec-21
|Thursday
|Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30 PM
|31-Dec-21
|Friday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan
|7:30 PM
|31-Dec-21
|Friday
|Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors
|8:30 PM
|01-Jan-22
|Saturday
|U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha
|7:30 PM
|01-Jan-22
|Saturday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|01-Jan-22
|Saturday
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas
|9:30 PM
|02-Jan-22
|Sunday
|Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers
|7:30 PM
|02-Jan-22
|Sunday
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30 PM
|03-Jan-22
|Monday
|Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30 PM
|03-Jan-22
|Monday
|Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
|8:30 PM
|04-Jan-22
|Tuesday
|Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|04-Jan-22
|Tuesday
|U.P. Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|05-Jan-22
|Wednesday
|Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|05-Jan-22
|Wednesday
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|06-Jan-22
|Thursday
|Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas
|7:30 PM
|06-Jan-22
|Thursday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8:30 PM
|07-Jan-22
|Friday
|Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
|7:30 PM
|07-Jan-22
|Friday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan
|8:30 PM
|08-Jan-22
|Saturday
|U.P. Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|7:30 PM
|08-Jan-22
|Saturday
|U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|08-Jan-22
|Saturday
|Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates
|9:30 PM
|09-Jan-22
|Sunday
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
|7:30 PM
|09-Jan-22
|Sunday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddha
|8:30 PM
|10-Jan-22
|Monday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers
|7:30 PM
|10-Jan-22
|Monday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|8:30 PM
|11-Jan-22
|Tuesday
|Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|11-Jan-22
|Tuesday
|Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
|8:30 PM
|12-Jan-22
|Wednesday
|Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddha
|7:30 PM
|12-Jan-22
|Wednesday
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30 PM
|13-Jan-22
|Thursday
|Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
|7:30 PM
|13-Jan-22
|Thursday
|U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
|8:30 PM
|14-Jan-22
|Friday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
|7:30 PM
|14-Jan-22
|Friday
|Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30 PM
|15-Jan-22
|Saturday
|Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|7:30 PM
|15-Jan-22
|Saturday
|U.P. Yoddha vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|15-Jan-22
|Saturday
|U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors
|9:30 PM
|16-Jan-22
|Sunday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30 PM
|16-Jan-22
|Sunday
|Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30 PM
|17-Jan-22
|Monday
|Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddha
|7:30 PM
|17-Jan-22
|Monday
|Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors
|8:30 PM
|18-Jan-22
|Tuesday
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates
|7:30 PM
|18-Jan-22
|Tuesday
|Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
|8:30 PM
|19-Jan-22
|Wednesday
|Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
|7:30 PM
|19-Jan-22
|Wednesday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|20-Jan-22
|Thursday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|20-Jan-22
|Thursday
|TBC vs TBC
|8:30 PM
