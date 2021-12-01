Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Time Table, Match List, Venue, Start Date of PKL Season 8

The entire season will be conducted at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams will be put in single integrated and secure bio-bubble.

As a special format for PKL Season 8, there will be 'Triple Headers' on the first 4 days to ensure that kabaddi fans across the country get to watch each of their favourite teams play in the very initial days of the League.

Th Triple Headers, aka Triple Panga will continue on all Saturdays through the course of the tournament ensuring that kabaddi aficionados have their fill of 'Thigh-Five' entertainment.

PKL Season 8 will begin with U Mumba versus Bengaluru Bulls then a 'Southern Derby' will take centre-stage as Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas in the second match, while UP Yoddha square off with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the last match of the opening day.

The release of the season's second-part schedule by mid-January is also expected to help PKL Teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies for the second half of the tournament.

Check out the First Part of PKL Season 8 Schedule:

DATE DAY MATCH 22-Dec-21 Wednesday Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba 7:30 PM 22-Dec-21 Wednesday Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM 22-Dec-21 Wednesday Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha 9:30 PM 23-Dec-21 Thursday Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM 23-Dec-21 Thursday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan 8:30 PM 23-Dec-21 Thursday Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates 9:30 PM 24-Dec-21 Friday U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 7:30 PM 24-Dec-21 Friday Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM 24-Dec-21 Friday Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants 9:30 PM 25-Dec-21 Saturday Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha 7:30 PM 25-Dec-21 Saturday Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM 25-Dec-21 Saturday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers 9:30 PM 26-Dec-21 Sunday Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 7:30 PM 26-Dec-21 Sunday Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM 27-Dec-21 Monday Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba 7:30 PM 27-Dec-21 Monday U.P. Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:30 PM 28-Dec-21 Tuesday Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM 28-Dec-21 Tuesday Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 8:30 PM 29-Dec-21 Wednesday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors 7:30 PM 29-Dec-21 Wednesday U.P. Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants 8:30 PM 30-Dec-21 Thursday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba 7:30 PM 30-Dec-21 Thursday Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM 31-Dec-21 Friday Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan 7:30 PM 31-Dec-21 Friday Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM 01-Jan-22 Saturday U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha 7:30 PM 01-Jan-22 Saturday Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM 01-Jan-22 Saturday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas 9:30 PM 02-Jan-22 Sunday Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers 7:30 PM 02-Jan-22 Sunday Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM 03-Jan-22 Monday Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM 03-Jan-22 Monday Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 8:30 PM 04-Jan-22 Tuesday Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba 7:30 PM 04-Jan-22 Tuesday U.P. Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM 05-Jan-22 Wednesday Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM 05-Jan-22 Wednesday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM 06-Jan-22 Thursday Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas 7:30 PM 06-Jan-22 Thursday Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:30 PM 07-Jan-22 Friday Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers 7:30 PM 07-Jan-22 Friday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan 8:30 PM 08-Jan-22 Saturday U.P. Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 7:30 PM 08-Jan-22 Saturday U Mumba vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM 08-Jan-22 Saturday Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates 9:30 PM 09-Jan-22 Sunday Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 7:30 PM 09-Jan-22 Sunday Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddha 8:30 PM 10-Jan-22 Monday Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers 7:30 PM 10-Jan-22 Monday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 8:30 PM 11-Jan-22 Tuesday Patna Pirates vs U Mumba 7:30 PM 11-Jan-22 Tuesday Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 8:30 PM 12-Jan-22 Wednesday Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddha 7:30 PM 12-Jan-22 Wednesday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM 13-Jan-22 Thursday Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas 7:30 PM 13-Jan-22 Thursday U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan 8:30 PM 14-Jan-22 Friday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM 14-Jan-22 Friday Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM 15-Jan-22 Saturday Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 7:30 PM 15-Jan-22 Saturday U.P. Yoddha vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM 15-Jan-22 Saturday U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors 9:30 PM 16-Jan-22 Sunday Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM 16-Jan-22 Sunday Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM 17-Jan-22 Monday Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddha 7:30 PM 17-Jan-22 Monday Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM 18-Jan-22 Tuesday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM 18-Jan-22 Tuesday Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba 8:30 PM 19-Jan-22 Wednesday Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan 7:30 PM 19-Jan-22 Wednesday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM 20-Jan-22 Thursday Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM 20-Jan-22 Thursday TBC vs TBC 8:30 PM