Pro Kabaddi League 2021: ShareChat, Moj tie up with Star Sports

This strategic collaboration will not only provide millions of sports enthusiasts access to PKL content, but also drive far more scale for the league through the platforms' audio chatroom feature and vast creator ecosystem.

The 340 million strong ShareChat and Moj community will get a chance to engage over PKL matches, performances and watch match highlights, behind the scene footage and interviews of their favourite players.

In addition to this, by curating a special category for Pro Kabbadi League in ShareChat and Moj, the matches will also be promoted via the creator ecosystem activation campaigns.

Shashank Shekhar, Sr Director - Content Strategy and Operations, ShareChat & Moj commenting on this association said, "We're thrilled to associate with Star Sports for the upcoming Pro Kabbadi League. We are constantly curating our content to bring new and engaging experiences for our community on the platforms. An association with our country's favourite sport like Kabaddi will generate a lot of excitement and fun amongst our community and I believe it's a great opportunity to bring the game alive. While our audio chatroom feature has been gaining immense popularity, this association will also enable us to introduce a novel way of experiencing sports events such as the Pro Kabbadi League."

Star Sports Spokesperson said, "We're delighted to collaborate with ShareChat and Moj to reach their strong monthly active user community across Tier 2, 3 cities and metros alike. We're looking forward to amplifying our engagement with the Kabaddi fans by utilizing the platforms' popularity amongst users across India."

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Starting Date & Time, TV Channels List and Live Streaming Details

The eighth season of PKL commenced on Wednesday (December 22) in Bengaluru.

The first half for the entire PKL Season 8 is being held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic protocols and guidelines and all the 12 teams are being put in single integrated and secure bio-bubble.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Preview: Triple Panga opens season 8

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PKL and all the matches will be shown live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD.

Live streaming of PKL Season 8 is available on Disney+HotStar.