Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Coaches: Full List of PKL Season 12 Head Coaches for All Teams

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 is all set to begin, promising another thrilling season of fast-paced action. While the spotlight often shines on raiders and defenders on the mat, the role of coaches is equally crucial in shaping strategies, building strong team culture, and steering their franchise towards glory.

This season, several franchises have shuffled their backroom staff, bringing in experienced minds and fresh faces to lead their squads. From legendary former players taking up the coaching reins to seasoned tacticians with proven records, PKL 2025 is expected to be a battle of wits off the mat as much as skills on it.

PKL Season 12 Head Coaches of All Teams

Bengal Warriorz - Naveen Kumar

Bengal Warriorz have appointed Naveen Kumar as their new head coach ahead of Season 12. The Haryana-born player-turned-coach has represented India in multiple prestigious tournaments, winning gold medals at the South Asian Games (2006), Asian Games (2006), Kabaddi World Cup (2007), and Asian Indoor Games (2007).

With vast coaching experience, including stints with the Indian Navy and SAI teams, Kumar brings tactical depth to the Warriorz. He replaces Prashant Surve, after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs last season.

Bengaluru Bulls - BC Ramesh

The Bulls roped in BC Ramesh, a two-time PKL-winning coach, as their new head coach. Ramesh has already proven his pedigree by guiding Bengal Warriorz to their maiden title (Season 7) and Puneri Paltan to their first title (Season 10).

An Arjuna Awardee, he was also the assistant coach when Bengaluru Bulls clinched their only PKL title in 2018-19. Ramesh replaces veteran coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat, the league's longest-serving coach, who parted ways after 11 seasons.

Dabang Delhi K.C. - Joginder Narwal

Season 8 champions Dabang Delhi K.C. have shown loyalty by retaining Joginder Narwal as their head coach. Under him, Delhi became a consistent force, securing second place on the table in Season 11 and storming into the playoffs with 13 wins.

Interestingly, Joginder became a cult figure for the team as a captain in 2018, when he led them to their first PKL title, before transitioning into an effective coach.

Gujarat Giants - Jaivir Sharma

The Giants have trusted the experienced Jaivir Sharma to take charge after releasing Ram Mehar Singh. With over 30 years in Indian kabaddi, Jaivir has coached Indian teams to gold medals at the Asian Games and Kabaddi World Cup.

Having served the Sports Authority of India (SAI) since 1992, he is known for grooming world-class kabaddi talent. His task will be to revive Gujarat after a disappointing 11th place finish last season.

Haryana Steelers - Manpreet Singh

Fresh off their maiden PKL title in Season 11, the Steelers will continue with Manpreet Singh as head coach. Appointed in 2022, Manpreet made an immediate impact, taking them to the runner-up spot in Season 10 before finally clinching glory last season.

A PKL champion as a player with Patna Pirates, Manpreet has also proven his credentials as a coach, having led Gujarat Giants to back-to-back finals in Seasons 5 and 6.

Jaipur Pink Panthers - Narender Redhu

The Pink Panthers, two-time PKL champions, have appointed Narender Redhu as their new coach. Known as one of the most promising young minds in kabaddi coaching, Redhu previously guided Patna Pirates to the final in Season 11 and to the playoffs in Season 10.

He replaces Sanjeev Baliyan, bringing fresh energy to Jaipur's setup as they look to return to the top.

Patna Pirates - Anup Kumar

The most successful side in PKL history, Patna Pirates, have signed Anup Kumar as their new head coach. A legendary player and former India captain, Anup has won multiple gold medals, including at the Asian Games (2010, 2014) and Kabaddi World Cup 2016.

As a coach, Anup guided U Mumba to the finals in the first three PKL seasons, winning the Season 2 title. Now, he replaces Narender Redhu with hopes of adding another championship to the Pirates' tally.

Puneri Paltan - Ajay Thakur

PKL Season 10 champions Puneri Paltan have promoted Ajay Thakur from assistant coach to head coach. Regarded as one of India's greatest kabaddi players, Ajay has won gold at the 2014 Asian Games and the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, besides being a recipient of the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award (2019).

As a player, Ajay scored 816 PKL points (794 raid points) in 121 matches, and now he takes charge looking to replicate his on-field success from the sidelines.

Tamil Thalaivas - Sanjeev Baliyan

After his stint with Jaipur, Sanjeev Baliyan will now lead Tamil Thalaivas into Season 12. Widely respected for his tactical nous, he coached Patna Pirates to the Season 3 title and Jaipur Pink Panthers to the Season 9 crown.

The Thalaivas have also appointed Suresh Kumar as assistant coach, rebuilding their coaching staff after parting ways with Udayakumar and Cheralathan Dharmaraj.

Telugu Titans - Krishan Kumar Hooda

Krishan Kumar Hooda continues as head coach of the Telugu Titans after helping them narrowly miss the playoffs last season. With 12 wins in 22 games, they finished seventh, just four points shy of qualification.

The Dronacharya Awardee has already shown his coaching excellence, most notably guiding Dabang Delhi to their maiden PKL title in Season 8.

U Mumba - Anil Chaprana

Former champions U Mumba have brought back Anil Chaprana as their head coach. Chaprana had previously worked with the franchise and served as assistant coach at Patna Pirates under Narender Redhu.

Returning last season as U Mumba's assistant coach, he played a key role in guiding them back into the playoffs after four years. He now takes over as the head coach.

UP Yoddhas - Jasveer Singh

Jasveer Singh remains the man in charge of UP Yoddhas, extending his tenure that began in 2018. A former Army man, Jasveer has consistently kept the Yoddhas competitive, and last season they stood third in the league table with 79 points after winning 13 of their 22 games.

He will aim to take the next step in Season 12 by bringing home the title that has so far eluded UP.