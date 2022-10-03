Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022: Starting Date & Time, TV Channels List and Live Streaming Details

COVID-19 pandemic forced the organisers to organise the event behind closed doors at a single venue last season, but there is good news for fans as PKL season 9 welcomes back crowds and will be held at three venues in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

The PKL 2022 was officially launched with a two-day auction earlier this year in August as a build up to the tournament which is set to start with a triple header - Triple Panga for the first three days.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Time Table, Match List, Venue, Start Date of PKL Season 9

The season's first leg will be held at the Sree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, while the second leg will be held at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune before the action shifts for the final leg in Hyderabad.

Reigning champions Dabang Delhi will open the campaign against season 2 winners U Mumba, while a southern derby between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will be the second match of the opening day, which will close with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on UP Yoddhas.

From the start date, timings and telecast information - Here is all you need to know about PKL 2022 (PKL 9):

When is PKL 2022 starting?

The new PKL season will start on Friday (October 7) with a triple header.

Where is PKL 2022 being held?

The PKL season 9 will be held at three venues - Sree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium (Bengaluru), Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Pune) and very likely at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium (Hyderabad).

What time do the PKL 2022 matches start?

On triple header days, the first match will start at 7:30 PM IST, while the second and third matches will start at 8:30 PM IST and 9:30 PM IST respectively. On other days, two matches will be held with the first starting at 7:30 PM IST and second at 8:30 PM.

Which channel will telecast PKL 2022?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PKL and the matches will be shown live on their channels:

• Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

• Star Sports First

• Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD

• Star Sports 1 Tamil

• Star Sports 1 Kannada

• Star Spots 1 Telugu

• Star Sports 1 Bangla

How to live stream or watch PKL 2022 online?

Live streaming of PKL will be available on Disney+HotStar and Jio TV app.