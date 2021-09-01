Tamil Thalaivas Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

Ahead of the auction, the Thalaivas opted for a complete revamp of their squad, retaining none of their elite players from the season 7 campaign and built their team from scratch at the three-day player auctions.

Tamil Thalaivas, who retained existing new young players in defensive trio of Sagar, Himanshu and M Abishek, spent big bucks to land raiding duo Manjeet for INR 92 Lakhs and K Prapanjan for INR 71 Lakhs along with the tough-tackling potential leader in Surjeet Singh for INR 75 Lakhs.

PKL Auction 2021: The Complete List of Sold and Unsold Domestic Players

The Thalaivas also added raider Athul MS and eight more players - four all-rounders, two defenders and two raiders - from category C including overseas players Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder from Bangladesh and Anwar Saheed Baba of Sri Lanka.

Tamil Thalaivas spent INR 3.62 Crores during the three-day auction and this is how their squad looks for season 8:

Tamil Thalaivas 2021 Full Squad

Retained Players

PLAYER POSITION RETENTION TYPE Sagar Defender Existing New Young Player Himanshu Defender Existing New Young Player M Abishek Defender Existing New Young Player

Players bought in auction

PLAYER POSITION CATEGORY BOUGHT FOR (INR) Manjeet Raider A 92 Lakhs Surjeet Singh Defender A 75 Lakhs K. Prapanjan Raider A 71 Lakhs Athul MS Raider B 30 Lakhs Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Raider C 19.5 Lakhs Sourabh Tanaji Patil All-rounder C 15 Lakhs Bhavani Rajput Raider C 10 Lakhs Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder (Bangladesh) Defender C 10 Lakhs Anwar Saheed Baba (Sri Lanka) All-Rounder C 10 Lakhs Sahil Defender C 10 Lakhs Sagar B.Krishna All-Rounder C 10 Lakhs Santhapanaselvam All-rounder C 10 Lakhs