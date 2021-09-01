English
Tamil Thalaivas Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

By

Bengaluru, September 1: Having made their debut in Season 5 and failing to make it past the league stage, Tamil Thalaivas hope for turn in fortunes in the new Pro Kabaddi season, which makes it's return after the two-year coronavirus-forced break.

Ahead of the auction, the Thalaivas opted for a complete revamp of their squad, retaining none of their elite players from the season 7 campaign and built their team from scratch at the three-day player auctions.

Tamil Thalaivas, who retained existing new young players in defensive trio of Sagar, Himanshu and M Abishek, spent big bucks to land raiding duo Manjeet for INR 92 Lakhs and K Prapanjan for INR 71 Lakhs along with the tough-tackling potential leader in Surjeet Singh for INR 75 Lakhs.

The Thalaivas also added raider Athul MS and eight more players - four all-rounders, two defenders and two raiders - from category C including overseas players Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder from Bangladesh and Anwar Saheed Baba of Sri Lanka.

Tamil Thalaivas spent INR 3.62 Crores during the three-day auction and this is how their squad looks for season 8:

Tamil Thalaivas 2021 Full Squad

Retained Players

PLAYER POSITION RETENTION TYPE
Sagar Defender Existing New Young Player
Himanshu Defender Existing New Young Player
M Abishek Defender Existing New Young Player

Players bought in auction

PLAYER POSITION CATEGORY BOUGHT FOR (INR)
Manjeet Raider A 92 Lakhs
Surjeet Singh Defender A 75 Lakhs
K. Prapanjan Raider A 71 Lakhs
Athul MS Raider B 30 Lakhs
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Raider C 19.5 Lakhs
Sourabh Tanaji Patil All-rounder C 15 Lakhs
Bhavani Rajput Raider C 10 Lakhs
Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder (Bangladesh) Defender C 10 Lakhs
Anwar Saheed Baba (Sri Lanka) All-Rounder C 10 Lakhs
Sahil Defender C 10 Lakhs
Sagar B.Krishna All-Rounder C 10 Lakhs
Santhapanaselvam All-rounder C 10 Lakhs
