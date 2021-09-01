Tamil Thalaivas Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

Bengaluru, September 1: Having made their debut in Season 5 and failing to make it past the league stage, Tamil Thalaivas hope for turn in fortunes in the new Pro Kabaddi season, which makes it's return after the two-year coronavirus-forced break.
Ahead of the auction, the Thalaivas opted for a complete revamp of their squad, retaining none of their elite players from the season 7 campaign and built their team from scratch at the three-day player auctions.
Tamil Thalaivas, who retained existing new young players in defensive trio of Sagar, Himanshu and M Abishek, spent big bucks to land raiding duo Manjeet for INR 92 Lakhs and K Prapanjan for INR 71 Lakhs along with the tough-tackling potential leader in Surjeet Singh for INR 75 Lakhs.
The Thalaivas also added raider Athul MS and eight more players - four all-rounders, two defenders and two raiders - from category C including overseas players Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder from Bangladesh and Anwar Saheed Baba of Sri Lanka.
Tamil Thalaivas spent INR 3.62 Crores during the three-day auction and this is how their squad looks for season 8:
Tamil Thalaivas 2021 Full Squad
Retained Players
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|RETENTION TYPE
|Sagar
|Defender
|Existing New Young Player
|Himanshu
|Defender
|Existing New Young Player
|M Abishek
|Defender
|Existing New Young Player
Players bought in auction
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CATEGORY
|BOUGHT FOR (INR)
|Manjeet
|Raider
|A
|92 Lakhs
|Surjeet Singh
|Defender
|A
|75 Lakhs
|K. Prapanjan
|Raider
|A
|71 Lakhs
|Athul MS
|Raider
|B
|30 Lakhs
|Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
|Raider
|C
|19.5 Lakhs
|Sourabh Tanaji Patil
|All-rounder
|C
|15 Lakhs
|Bhavani Rajput
|Raider
|C
|10 Lakhs
|Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder (Bangladesh)
|Defender
|C
|10 Lakhs
|Anwar Saheed Baba (Sri Lanka)
|All-Rounder
|C
|10 Lakhs
|Sahil
|Defender
|C
|10 Lakhs
|Sagar B.Krishna
|All-Rounder
|C
|10 Lakhs
|Santhapanaselvam
|All-rounder
|C
|10 Lakhs
