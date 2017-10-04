2018 Commonwealth Games Baton arrives in Delhi

New Delhi, October 4: The Queen Baton for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, to be held in Australia, arrived in India on Tuesday (October 3) and a top Indian Olympic Association official received it here.

The Baton was received by IOA Joint Secretary Rakesh Gupta and it will travel to Agra on Wednesday (October 4). It will then be taken to Nainital in Uttarakhand on October 5.

The main CWG Baton Relay event will be held on October 8 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

"The QBR reached Delhi today and it will travel to Agra tomorrow and then to Nainital the next day. The main event will be held on October 8 at the National Stadium," Gupta told PTI.

"Four officials from the Commonwealth Games Federation and local organising committee accompanied the Baton," he added.

The Baton reached India from Pakistan. From India, the Baton will be taken to Bangladesh on October 9.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in the Australian city of Gold Coast in April 4-15 next year.

The Gold Coast 2018 QBR was launched on the Commonwealth Day of March 13 at the historic forecourt at Buckingham Palace in London with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II placing her 'message to the Commonwealth and its athletes' into the distinctive loop-design Baton which then set off on its journey around the globe.

The Gold Coast 2018 QBR is set to be the longest in Commonwealth Games history. Covering 230,000km over 388 days, the Baton will make its way through the six Commonwealth regions of Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The Baton will finally land on Australian soil in December. It will then spend 100 days travelling through Australia, finishing its journey in Gold Coast at the opening ceremony on April 4.