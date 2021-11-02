2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa enters quarters; Deepak, Sumit bow out

The 27-year-old from Assam defeated France's Lounes Hamraoui 4-1 in a late night pre-quarterfinal bout on Monday (November 1) to move ahead. Thapa had claimed a bronze medal in the 2015 edition of the tournament in Doha

Thapa was the only Indian boxer to register a win on Monday (November 1) after four others bowed out of the competition.

Asian silver-medallist Deepak Bohria (51kg) lost to Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the 51kg Last-16 match, while Sumit, Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan ended their campaigns.

Thapa will square off against Turkey's Kerem Oezmen in the quarterfinals on Tuesday (November 2) night.

Monday night's victory was also revenge for Thapa, who had lost to Hamraoui at the Alexis Vastine Memorial Tournament in Nantes, France last year.

Apart from Thapa, four others Indian will also be fighting their quarterfinal bouts on Tuesday (November 2) evening.

Akash Kumar (54kg) will face Venezuela's Yoel Finol. Narender Berwal (+92kg) will go up against Azerbaijan's Mahammad Abdullayev, while Nishant Dev (71kg) will take on Russia's Vadim Musaev.

Reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg), who was a quarterfinalist in the event's last edition, will face Italian Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of USD 100,000.

The silver medallists are to be given USD 50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping USD 2.6 million.

India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.