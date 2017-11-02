5 alternative sports careers for SRK from his movies

Bengaluru, November 2: Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrates his birthday today (November 2), started off as a young sports enthusiast. As a child who dreamt of representing international sports events for his country, he is now a co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and an ardent cricket fan. As he turns 52, mykhel presents five alternative sports careers for the Bollywood king from his own potrayals in movies:

#5. Hockey Player: In 'Chak De! India', SRK portrayed Kabir Khan, a former hockey star who then becomes the coach of the Indian women's hockey team. Khan makes amends for an earlier gaffe in during a penalty stroke in a Hockey World Cup match against Pakistan, which costs India the title. He then earns the respect of the entire country when he leads the women's team to a World Cup triumph. If not for Bollywood, could SRK have become a hockey player instead?

#4. Fencing: In the movie 'Asoka', Shah Rukh showed some impressive skill-set with swords. He was, after all, the Emperor of the great Mauryan Empire, and is understandably expected to be unbeatable in his duels. He could have, if not for Bollywood, turned into one of the greatest swordsmen in one of the first sports to be played at the Olympics.

#3. F1 Racer: In the movie 'Baazigar', King Khan radiates himself as a motorsport enthusiast. In a scene, Ajay (SRK) is introduced to business tycoon Madan Chopra (played by Dalip Tahil) as a racer. In the race that follows, Shah Rukh Khan manages to outwit Dalip Tahil at his own game, but deliberately loses in the end to achieve his uncommon goals. Come to think of it, could SRK have seriously become a Formula One driver if not for Bollywood?

#2. Gamer (eSports): In the movie 'Ra.One', SRK plays a programmer who develops a game making the villain (Ra.One/Arjun Rampal) more powerful than the user. The indestructible virtual character (Ra.One) definitely needed some thinking to be created and it took a lot of gaming skills to portray such personality.

#1. UFC Fighter (Lightweight): Following a heavy workout, SRK is blessed with eight-pack abs and he showed some remarkable street fighter crafts in the movie 'Happy New Year'. This too seems like a good alternative career for Bollywood ka Badshah.

What are your thoughts? Can SRK be able to get into any other sports? Let us know in the comments section below.