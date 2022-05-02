5 exciting clashes we could witness when ONE Championship debuts On Amazon Prime

Apart from the USA, these events will also be exclusively available in Canada. The world's largest martial arts organization joined Prime Video's stellar sports content, which includes NFL's Thursday Night Football, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and more.

It's a win-win for both sides because ONE is a top-five global sports property for digital viewership and engagement. Meanwhile, Prime Video can bring millions of viewers world-class mixed martial arts, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling action.

That said, here are five matches that could air on ONE's Prime Video debut.

1. Sage Northcutt vs. Eduard Folayang

"Super" Sage Northcutt and Eduard "Landslide" Folayang were scheduled to compete in the past. However, Northcutt had to withdraw, and Folayang went on to face John Wayne Parr in a Muay Thai match at ONE X. The Filipino won his first fight in ONE Super Series and now wants to meet the Karate World Champion.

It would be a fantastic matchup given Northcutt's popularity with the American audience. Likewise, it would also be symbolic having Folayang - who fought in ONE's first-ever event in 2011 - be a part of the Prime Video premiere.

2. Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai

The Vietnamese-American titleholder needed less than a minute to defend his ONE Featherweight World Championship against Garry "The Lion Killer" Tonon. However, Tang Kai called him out after a sensational first-round knockout of "The Fighting God" Kim Jae Woong at ONE X.

Le stayed classy in his video response to Tang. But deep inside, he can't wait to defend his belt against the up-and-coming Chinese athlete. This pairing promises to be an explosive matchup between two fighters who are not afraid of trading punches.

3. Janet Todd vs. Anissa Meksen

Meksen is an accomplished kickboxer who has won World Championships with Glory, the International Sport Karate Association, and the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations. Her career record of 101-5 speaks volumes about her prowess.

Inside the Circle, the French-Algerian atomweight has made light work of Cristina Morales and Marie Ruumet. Those victories should put her in title contention against Todd, who is on a six-fight winning streak. It's time for the Boxing Works representative to defend the title, especially with a massive American audience tuning in.

4. Angela Lee vs. Danielle Kelly

"Unstoppable" Angela Lee survived an early scare by completing a second-round submission on Stamp Fairtex to defend the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship. She didn't miss a beat despite a lengthy hiatus to focus on pregnancy and motherhood.

With submission grappling on the rise in ONE, having Lee and Danielle Kelly in such a contest would be a fantastic treat to Prime Video subscribers. Two Americans at the top of their game trying to make their opponent tap out would keep viewers glued to their devices.

5. Demetrious Johnson vs. Jarred Brooks

You can't have a show for an American audience without the mixed martial arts GOAT Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. Even if he's coming off a victory over Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon in their mixed rules contest at ONE X, he never ceases to learn.

For instance, he got some grappling tips from multi-time BJJ World Champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE 156.

Johnson could put those lessons into practice against Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks should the former move to strawweight. After Brooks' first-round win over Bokang "Little Giant" Masunyane, he revealed that Johnson was his childhood hero. However, the Mash Fight Team representative shied away from challenging him.

But Johnson versus Brooks could happen during ONE's debut on Prime Video. Both fighters leave everything in the Circle, and their grappling prowess would make it an intense matchup.

Source: Media Release