75th Independence Day: PM Modi lauds athletes as Neeraj and other Olympians attend celebrations at Red Fort

PM Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi as the country's recent Olympians and officials watched on.

Ahead of the ceremony, India's first Olympic gold medallist in track & field, Neeraj Chopra said it's a new experience for him as he used to watch the ceremony on TV and now he personally attending it.

"Earlier, we used to watch flag hoisting ceremony on TV and now we are personally going there. It's a new experience. We hadn't won a gold medal in individual sports for so long. I felt good that the country felt proud because of me," said Neeraj Chopra.

Meanwhile, PM Modiin his Independence Day Speech applauded the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

"The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations," PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

Modi, along with those present at the Red Fort, gave an ovation to the contingent who participated in the recently held Olympic games at Tokyo.

"We can be proud of the fact they have not only won our hearts but inspired the youth of this country," Modi added.

Alongside Neeraj, Sindhu and Mirabia, around 240 Olympians including the hockey team and boxer Mary Kom, support staff, and SAI and sports federation officials had also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.

In Tokyo 2020, India recorded its best-ever medal haul in an Olympics event by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze.

Weightlifter Mirabai lived up to the expectations by winning a silver on the opening day of the competition. With a bronze medal, boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensured that the boxing contingent does not return empty-handed from Tokyo Olympics.

Star shuttler Sindhu claimed a bronze this time to add to the silver she won in 2016 Rio Games and become only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals.

The India men's hockey team won a bronze, the first Olympics medal after 41 years while the women's side reached the semifinals, exceeding the expectations.

Ravi Dahiya won a silver and Bajrang Punia a bronze as wrestlers matched the show of 2012 London Games where Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt had won a silver and bronze medal respectively.