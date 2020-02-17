Scott wins Genesis Invitational for first PGA Tour victory since 2016

The Australian secured his 14th PGA Tour win and first since March 2016 with his success at the Riviera Country Club in California.

Scott, 39, carded a one-under 70 in the final round to finish at 11 under.

Winner of the tournament in 2005 and a two-time runner-up, Scott mixed five birdies with two bogeys and a double bogey in the deciding round.

"It's amazing. I've loved this place from day one and it was tough out there today," he told CBS after his win.

"But the crowd is incredible, I feel like they're on my side here believe it or not and I'm stoked with this."

Scott finished two shots clear of Sung Kang (69), Scott Brown (68) and Matt Kuchar (72).

Rory McIlroy and Kuchar faltered after entering the final round in a three-way tie for the lead with Scott.

World number one McIlroy struggled to a two-over 73 that included a triple bogey at the par-four fifth hole.

A triple bogey for Rory McIlroy.

A double bogey for Adam Scott. They've lost their share of the lead at @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/7SqpT5KelF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2020

McIlroy finished tied for fifth alongside Bryson DeChambeau (69), Max Homa (70) and Joel Dahmen (71), while Dustin Johnson (72) was tied for 10th.

Tiger Woods, whose foundation hosted the event, fired a final-round 77 that saw him finish at 11 over and in 68th.