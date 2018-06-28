English

NBA extends Silver's contract as commissioner through 2023-24

Adam Silver
Adam Silver's job is safe for another six years

New York, June 28: The NBA has extended commissioner Adam Silver’s contract through to the end of the 2023-24 season.

Silver, who became commissioner in February 2014, previously served as deputy commissioner and chief operating officer under predecessor David Stern for eight years. He joined the league in 1992.

Financial terms of Silver's extension were not disclosed in Wednesday's announcement.

Silver has been credited with the successful negotiation of the league's last three collective bargaining agreements with the National Basketball Players Association, while he has also been publicly in favour of legalising sports betting.

The 56-year-old has reportedly been working on changing the one-and-done rule in NCAA basketball, potentially making high school athletes available to the NBA Draft.

    Thursday, June 28, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
