Five-time All-Star Horford shut down for remainder of season as Thunder focus on development

Horford arrived from the Philadelphia 76ers at the start of the season and the veteran has had a significant impact on the rebuilding Thunder.

But the 34-year-old will not feature for the Thunder again in 2020-21, though he plans to remain with his team-mates and train in Oklahoma City ahead of an expected trade.

"We've talked with Al from the time he became a member of the Thunder this offseason about the many ways in which he would be able to help us as we entered the early stages of the necessary transition of our team," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement on Saturday.

"From day one Al has been a consummate professional and has had a tremendous influence on the team on and off the floor with his work ethic and total commitment to his team-mates.

"Our conversations have been open and ongoing about how to maximise this season for him personally as well as the development of our team.

"Al has been nothing short of spectacular and will remain a part of the team as we build on an approach and mentality that we have taken for some time."

Horford has been averaging 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Thunder this season.

Throughout his career, Horford is averaging 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the NBA.

Horford, who has two years and $53million on his contract, added: "When I arrived, I understood the direction of the team, we had a great individual plan in place for me, and I feel like as a result I've played really good basketball for the Thunder.

"At the same time, I know what it's like to be a young, aspiring player, and at this point in the season I understand how important playing meaningful minutes is for their careers and their development.

"I also understand how important it is for the organisation to give them that opportunity. I'm looking forward to supporting the guys who supported me, watching them continue to play the right way and play together as we have throughout the season, while still being around the team and continuing my training."