Allazov, Zhang, Opacic earn bonuses at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO awarded the monetary bonuses to Chingiz "Chinga" Allazov, Rade Opacic, and "The Warrior" Zhang Lipeng.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian kickboxer disposed of Thai opponent Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the opening round of their ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal clash.

That victory clinched his spot in the tournament final to face Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong, who on the same night defeated Davit Kiria for the third time in his career.

Allazov and Sitthichai will have a showdown at ONE X on 26 March for the ONE Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship and gain a shot at the world title currently held by Superbon Banchamek.

On the other hand, Opacic earned the bonus via a second-round TKO of Albanian Francesko "Smile" Xhaja. That win was the Serbian's fourth consecutive victory by knockout, which ties the record for most KOs in ONE Super Series history.

Meanwhile, Zhang had the most impressive finish after ending Ruslan "Snow Leopard" Emilbek Uulu's night in just 32 seconds.

The Chinese man now shares the fifth-fastest KO among lightweights in ONE. Dagi Arslanaliev did the same feat versus Mishal Alfad in his debut with the promotion in January 2016.

Fighters in every event can pocket the bonus based on their performance and gameness.

In a recent interview at "The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani," Sityodtong defined gameness as, "fighting every second of the fight to finish."

There will be a minimum of one to a maximum of five bonuses for each event. Senzo Ikeda, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Saygid Izagakhmaev earned an additional US$50,000 after their bouts at ONE: HEAVY HITTERS earlier this month.

ONE Championship returns with ONE: BAD BLOOD on February 11. The title is appropriate for the main event as ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes will defend his crown against rival Brazilian and #1-ranked contender John "Hands of Stone" Lineker, a fighter the titleholder genuinely despises.

Undefeated behemoth Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko will also trade leather for the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Championship.

