Sprint legend Felix reveals premature baby birth

By Opta
American sprinter Allyson Felix
American sprinter Allyson Felix

Los Angeles, December 21: Legendary sprinter Allyson Felix has revealed that her baby girl is getting stronger by the day in neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after being born eight weeks prematurely last month.

The six-time Olympic champion never publicly announced that she was expecting her first child and only told her coach, as well as her brother and agent after running slow 400 metres times in Poland and France in June.

Felix's daughter, Camryn, was delivered by an emergency caesarean section on 28 November and will remain in an NICU unit for a "while."

The 33-year-old told ESPN: "When I got to the hospital, I knew pretty quickly that something was very wrong.

"My blood pressure was way too high. The baby's heart rate was decelerating. This was dangerous for both of us and if it didn't improve soon, I was going to have to deliver her by emergency C-section within 48 hours.

"It's amazing how quickly your priorities change in moments like this. At that point, the only thing I cared about was that my daughter, Camryn, was okay. I didn't care if I ever ran track again. I was just praying that she would be okay.

"The thing I remember most about the November 28 surgery is that I barely got to see her face or hear her cry. They whisked her to the NICU as soon as she came out. She was 3 pounds, 7 ounces and 16 inches long.

"That whole first night, I didn't get to see her for more than about 10 minutes. I was having issues with my blood pressure so they wouldn't let me walk. I couldn't sleep because I was so worried about her.

"And I still couldn't believe any of this was happening. Honestly, I still can't. It's probably going to take me years to process everything that happened and what it all means.

"But right now I'm just happy my daughter is okay. She's going to be in the NICU for a while, but she's okay and I'm so, so grateful."

    Read more about: athletics sports olympics
    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
