Aman Raj Targets Historic Third Consecutive Win At IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur

Aman Raj is aiming for a historic achievement at the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur, hosted by Arjun Munda. He seeks to become the first player on the IGPL Tour to win three consecutive events. Having already secured victories in Jaipur and Kolkata, Aman is in excellent form and hopes to leverage this success for opportunities on the Asian Tour and International Series.

In his recent performances, Aman has consistently excelled, shooting 9-under 61 three times in his last six rounds. Reflecting on his performance, Aman said, "I know I have been trending well, but even then, three 61s in four rounds (from the first round in Jaipur to the first round in Kolkata), was very satisfying." His father surprised him by attending his victory in Kolkata, adding to his triumph.

Emerging Tal and Notable Performances

Veer Ganapathy, a promising 17-year-old playing his first professional season, finished as runner-up in Kolkata. Despite losing on the final hole, Veer expressed optimism about the experience. "I learnt a lot even though I lost on the last hole. This will be a great learning experience for me," he shared after meeting tennis legend Leander Paes at the prize distribution ceremony.

Other players also showcased impressive form. Aryan Roopa Anand, a former two-time All India Amateur champion, secured third place while Samarth Dwivedi finished fourth in Kolkata. Syed Saqib Ahmed achieved a tied-fifth position and Olympian Udayan Mane aims for future victories after finishing fifth in Jaipur.

Support Systems and Future Prospects

Aalaap IL credited Sushila, the IGPL Tour physio, for aiding his recovery and performance. "My recovery and form is due to Sushila, who has been a great help for us on the IGPL Tour," he noted appreciatively. The Rs. 1.5 crore event marks its sixth stop after Chandigarh, Jaypee Greens (NOIDA), Pune, Jaipur, and Kolkata.

The tournament has seen various winners: Gaganjeet Bhullar claimed victories in Chandigarh and Jaypee Greens; Kapil Kumar triumphed in Pune; while Aman Raj emerged victorious in both Jaipur and Kolkata. As players continue to compete fiercely, anticipation builds around who will clinch the title next.