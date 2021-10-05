Anatoly Malykhin takes shot at Arjan Bhullar: I’m way faster, way stronger

His impressive knockout of Amir Aliakbari maintained his perfect record, but more importantly, it earned him a shot at India's first Mixed Martial Arts World Champion, Arjan "Singh" Bhullar, for his ONE Heavyweight World Title.

"I think I'm way faster, and I'm way stronger than Arjan Bhullar," Malykhin said after his victory.

"You know, I'm very grateful that ONE Championship keeps giving me fights, and I keep going towards my title shot."

"Sladkiy" certainly earned his shot at the World Title after his dominant display inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Arjan Bhullar plans to expose Anatoly Malykhin’s flaws in first World title defense

The Russian athlete punished Aliakbari with heavy leather throughout the match and earned a first-round stoppage with a one-two combination followed by a lead left hook.

Malykhin promised fans they wouldn't see much wrestling before the match, and he kept to his word. Despite getting the job done with ease, he credits his mentor at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand for the win.

"Johnny [Hutchinson], my boxing coach, he motivates me so much," the 33-year-old said.

"He always says, 'You are a white [Mike] Tyson. You will knock out people easily.' That kind of gives me confidence in that sense."

Based on this huge victory, coupled with his debut win against former ONE World Title challenger Alexandre "Bebezao" Machado in March of this year, it seems clear that "Sladkiy" will knock out anyone who stands in his path of the World Title.

However, he knows Bhullar will present a far greater threat than his recent opponents, but he promises he will be more than ready to earn another win and protect his undefeated streak.

"When I got the contract [to fight for ONE], I was super happy to get this rolling. The Russian audience is huge, and we are in love with MMA. I feel very responsible, and I'm very proud to represent Russia," he said.

"One day, I hope I can get the title and defend this title for a very long time. The ONE Championship title is my dream, and I believe dreams can come true."

ONE Championship returns with ONE: FIRST STRIKE on Friday, 15 October. Download the ONE Super App to keep up with all the latest news and updates on this all-striking card.

Source: Media Release