Anatoly Malykhin taunts ONE Heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar in latest Instagram post

The undefeated athlete has earned two first-round knockout wins in the organization against Iranian Amir Aliakbari and Brazilian Alexandre "Bebezao" Machado. Now, he wants a third opponent - ONE Heavyweight World Champion "Singh" Arjan Bhullar.

"Sladkiy" Malykhin took a dig at India's first Mixed Martial Arts World Champion in his latest Instagram post, calling out Bhullar for supposedly ducking him.

In the 34-second video, Malykhin's wife, Anita, screams to her husband, notifying him that Bhullar does not want to fight him. Malykhin furiously reacts, slamming the table while sipping his drink, before saying, "I know where to find him."

The happy-go-lucky Russian star then heads into a field and chases a couple of chickens, a clear symbol for how he believes Bhullar is chickening out from a match with the Thailand-based athlete.

Bhullar has yet to respond to Malykhin's post, but fans can expect them to meet in the future as Malykhin's impressive resume makes him a clear contender for the ONE Heavyweight World Title - which even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said after the Russian's last victory.

"Singh" has not fought since he claimed the prestigious ONE Heavyweight World Championship from longtime division king Brandon "The Truth" Vera at ONE: DANGAL in May of this year.

Whether these two heavyweights will meet in the Circle anytime soon has yet to be determined, but the clash seems inevitable.

In the meantime, catch all the action at ONE: NEXTGEN II on Disney+, Hotstar, or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 PM India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 12 November.

