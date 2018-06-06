Andre Iguodala questionable for game three of NBA Finals

Los Angeles, June 6: Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been upgraded to "questionable" for game three of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Iguodala's leg injury on the eve of Wednesday's showdown in Cleveland, with reigning champions Golden State leading the series 2-0.
Iguodala injured his left leg in game three of the Western Conference finals when he collided with James Harden on a drive midway through the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets.
The two-time NBA champion missed the remainder of that series as well as Golden State's victories in games one and two of the Finals.
Injury report for tomorrow night's Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Cleveland: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion/bone bruise) is questionable.— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 5, 2018
Warriors forward Kevon Looney's minutes have increased in Iguodala's absence and Shaun Livingston has produced at an incredibly efficient rate, scoring a total of 20 points on nine-of-nine shooting through the first two games of the series.
Iguodala – the 2015 Finals MVP – averaged 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 13 playoff games before his injury.
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.