Angela Lee - Xiong Jing Nan trilogy headlines ONE Fight Night 2

The two will tanlge in the main event of ONE Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee III at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where Xiong will defend her belt for the second time against Lee.

Their rivalry began in March 2019 in the main event of ONE: A New Era, when "The Panda" knocked Lee out after an exciting back-and-forth battle. With a flurry of punches in the fifth round, Xiong put an end to "Unstoppable's" perfect record and successfully defended her strawweight World Title.

Later that year, Xiong made her own attempt to become the queen of two weight classes. In October 2019 at ONE: Century Part I, Xiong came after the Singaporean-American's atomweight gold.

All five rounds were competitive, but Lee won by submission when she sunk a rear-naked choke on Xiong with only 12 seconds left to secure her status as the best woman at atomweight.

In the three years that have passed since their previous encounter, both women have achieved tremendous success.

"Unstoppable" recently took home a submission victory over former two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex at ONE X in March. By challenging Xiong again for the strawweight strap, Lee has a chance to establish herself as a two-division ONE World Champ.

However, despite Lee's success, she should be wary of Xiong's hot winning streak. Since they last met, the Chinese fighter has defended her championship three times, and her opponents have included Tiffany "No Chill" Teo, Michelle Nicolini, and Ayaka "Zombie" Miura.

In the meantime, ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II, the organization's upcoming event, will air live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 4 PM IST on Friday, August 26. The main card will follow on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release