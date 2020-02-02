Anjali Saraogi achieves golden hat-trick at the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon 2020

The 46-years-old Anjali who is India's fastest 100k female runner proved to be untouchable on the day and won the gold medal after she posted a time of 03:24.02 hours to complete the grueling full marathon (42.2kms) and in the process became the first runner to clinch a hat-trick of titles at the Kolkata Full Marathon.

Anjali's city-mate Sunmul Rahman, an entrepreneur by profession took home the second place with a timing of 03:44.12 hours, while Meghalaya's Snora Lyngkhoi finished with a time of 03:46:48 hours to win the bronze medal.

Lucknow's Awadh Narayan Yadav, winner of multiple marathons across the country underlined his supremacy in the men's category clinching the top position with a timing of 02:30:30 hours followed by Tlanding Wahlang of Meghalaya who clocked 02:30:51 to finish the 42.2kms run.

Another Meghalaya runner Batsrang A Sangma had to contend with the third place for his efforts of 02:31:43 hours.

Over 12000 runners lined up at the starting line on a cold Sunday morning, in four different categories including the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Timed 10k Run and the 5k Fun Run.

Legendary Indian cricketer and IDBI Federal Life Insurance brand ambassador Sachin Tendulakr flagged-off all the races and honoured the winners too later in the day. He also encouraged the runners from the stage by giving an inspiring rendition and obliged them with selfies as well.

While the Full Marathon turned out to be a one-sided affair, it was the runners in the half marathon in both male and female categoriws that scorched the track with their fierce running.

In the men's event, Hari Singh staved off a stiff challenge from L R Luther to emerge victorious. He finished the run in a time of 01:09:00 hours, just 11 seconds ahead of Luther, while Kresstarjune Pathaw won the third place with a time of 1:09:55 hours.

In the women's category, Sabina Khatun stole the limelight, winning the gold medal by posting a time of 01:31:25 hours, trailed by Dateibankynmaw Marwein (01:33:25 hours) & Anita Das (01:36:03 hours).

