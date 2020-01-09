English
Davis travelling with Lakers after escaping serious injury

By Sacha Pisani
Anthony Davis

Los Angeles, January 9: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis escaped serious injury and will travel with the NBA's Western Conference leaders on their upcoming road trip.

Davis suffered a gluteus maximus contusion in Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks after an MRI on his back returned negative.

The six-time All-Star is set to be listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers were left sweating on the fitness of Davis, who exited the 117-87 victory against the lowly Knicks following a heavy fall.

Davis hurt in Lakers' win, Anthony hits game-winner

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed the initial diagnosis was a "bruised tailbone" after the game against the Knicks.

In his first season with the Lakers (30-7), Davis has been averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

los angeles lakers nba basketball
Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
