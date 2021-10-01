Arjan Bhullar plans to expose Anatoly Malykhin’s flaws in first World title defense

His first challenger to the heavyweight throne was confirmed by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong following Malykhin's sensational knockout win over Amir Aliakbari at ONE: REVOLUTION last Friday, 24 September.

Though he was somewhat impressed by the manner of the victory, India's first Mixed Martial Arts World Champion Arjan Bhullar still believes that Malykhin has much to improve with his arsenal.

"Anatoly was able to impose his stand-up. There are obviously glaring holes in Aliakbari's stand-up, and that was his path of least resistance to a victory. It was good to see what [Malykhin's] stand-up looks like," the 35-year-old said.

"But next is me, and I'm not Aliakbari. We see holes in what he has shown, and I'm excited for the challenge to go exploit them."

Bhullar knows all about facing world-class opponents, having spent the majority of his life competing as a high-level wrestler. That experience has given him the ability to analyze his foe's strengths and weaknesses.

The Canadian-based martial artist acknowledges that "Sladkiy" deserves a World Title shot, but he doesn't see any advantage the hulking figure has over him.

However, this doesn't mean "Singh" will completely overlook what the Russian can bring to the Circle once the date has been set for this colossal clash.

"The guy doesn't have the skills I have, neither does he have the insides. He doesn't have the spirit I have inside, [and he] doesn't have the mentality I have," Bhullar said.

"But I do think he's a formidable opponent, and his record shows that. I'm excited for the challenge."

Whether or not "Singh" can record another highlight-reel finish on the global stage of martial arts remains to be seen. In a perfect world, he would love to have a field day against Malykhin, just as he did against former ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera.

"I will have my hand raised, and [Malykhin] will be busted up," he said.

A win will only further cement his status as one of the finest heavyweight World Champions of his generation, and what better way to do it than against an undefeated contender.

Source: Media Release