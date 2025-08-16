English Edition
Armyman Varoon Parmar finishes as best Indian at 5th place in APGC Mid-Amateur Championship

By MyKhel Staff

Varoon Parmar, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, fired rounds of 72, 68 and 76 (Even-par 216) to finish in solo fifth place overall and runner-up in Category C (ages 38 to 46) to emerge as the best Indian in the inaugural Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Mid-Amateur Championship organised in association with Indonesia Golf Association here on Thursday.

Part of the four-member team sent by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the 43-year-old took the lead in the second round with an impressive score of four-under 68 at the Graham Marsh-designed Gading Raya Golf Club.

APGC Mid-Amateur Championship
Parmar emerged the winner of the World Military Golf Championships in Kenya this June and ended runner-up at the IGU Senior & Mid-Amateur Golf Championship earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Arjun Singh finished third in Category C and seventh overall at two-over 218 after 54 holes. Ranjit Singh logged a tied ninth result at four-over 220 (73-72-75) while Simarjeet Singh finished joint 21st at 14-over 230 (80-76-74). Further, Ashish Kapoor, who played in the event as a private entry, finished tied second in Category D (47 years and above).

"I am super happy with my performance. This was my first time to Indonesia and despite playing in challenging weather conditions, I was able to hold my own, that is the biggest takeaway from the APGC Mid-Amateur Championship. My colleagues also did well especially Arjun and Ranjit. I am thankful to the Indian Golf Union for extending this opportunity to me," Parmar said after receiving his reward.

Arjun Singh said that representing the country in the Independence Day week was a heart-warming experience. "My heart fills with pride and patriotism for my motherland which will be celebrating its 79th year of independence on August 15. Playing in the APGC Mid-Amateur Championship which is being organized for the very first time was a superlative experience apart from some good rounds me and my colleagues produced. All thanks to IGU for all their support," Arjun Singh said.

Story first published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 8:10 [IST]
