ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships: Six Indians win on opening day

Providing India an ideal momentum in the junior boys' event, Rohit (48kg), Ankush (66kg) and Gaurav (70kg) claimed confident victories against their respective opponents and confirmed themselves and country medals, securing places in the semifinals.

Chandigarh's Rohit outclassed Alhassan Qadous Sriya 5-0 while Ankush also blanked Bader Shehab from Kuwait 5-0.

Our Junior boys put up a dominating performance on Day 1️⃣ to cruise through the next round of ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ in Dubai 💪🏻#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/G4onydDyzG — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 21, 2021

Haryana's Gaurav too put up a dominating show against another Kuwaiti boxer Yaqoub Saadallah before he was declared as the winner with referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) in the second round of the bout.

Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Preet Malik (63kg) were the other three junior pugilists to emerge victorious in their respective opening round matches.

On the other hand, Yashwrdhan Singh (60kg), Usman Mohd Sultan (50kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg) and Rishabh Singh (81kg) suffered loses in their respective preliminary bouts.

The 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham will begin his campaign in the prestigious continental event as six youth Indian boxers will be seen in action on second day.

Apart from Bishwamitra, Daksh Singh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Aditya Janghu (86kg) and Abhimanyu Loura (92) will play their opening round matches while among women's Preeti (57kg) will kick off her challenge.

The ongoing ASBC Youth and Junior Championships will provide the much-needed competitive tournament experience to the promising young talents at the Asian level after a gap of almost two years due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ASBC-sanctioned event has been witnessing a thrilling action with the presence of pugilists from strong boxing nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to name a few.

The gold medalists in the youth age group will receive prize money of $6,000 while silver and bronze medalists will claim $3,000 and $1,500 respectively.