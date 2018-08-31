Asian Games 2018: Indian men's Squash team lose to Hong Kong, settle for bronze

Asian Games Special Page | Medal Tally

The Indian men's team comprising Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar was no match for Hong Kong, who had won bronze in the last edition at Incheon, South Korea.

The Hong Kong team comprising of Ho Yin Lee, Chung Ming Au, Tsz Fung Yip and Chi Hin Henry Leung will now meet Pakistan or Malaysia in the final on Saturday (September 1).

Sourav Ghosal lost the first match 7-11, 9-11,11-13, which gave Hong Kong a 1-0 lead, while Harinder Pal Singh lost the second round to end Indian men's run in squash.

Earlier, the Indian women's team assured itself of at least a silver after reaching the finals, following a stunning 2-0 win over title-holer Malaysia in the semifinals.

(With inputs from Agencies)