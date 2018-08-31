Asian Games 2018: Indian men's Squash team lose to Hong Kong, settle for bronze

Jakarta, August 31: Defending champions India settle for a bronze medal after losing 0-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinals of the men's squash team event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Friday (August 31).
The Indian men's team comprising Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar was no match for Hong Kong, who had won bronze in the last edition at Incheon, South Korea.
The Hong Kong team comprising of Ho Yin Lee, Chung Ming Au, Tsz Fung Yip and Chi Hin Henry Leung will now meet Pakistan or Malaysia in the final on Saturday (September 1).
#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018— Team India (@ioaindia) August 31, 2018
In #Squash updates, #TeamIndia Men's team bags Bronze medal in Men's Team event, after bowing down to Hong Kong team 0-2! #GreatEfforts team 👏🇮🇳#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/6kPfDSNJVM
Sourav Ghosal lost the first match 7-11, 9-11,11-13, which gave Hong Kong a 1-0 lead, while Harinder Pal Singh lost the second round to end Indian men's run in squash.
Earlier, the Indian women's team assured itself of at least a silver after reaching the finals, following a stunning 2-0 win over title-holer Malaysia in the semifinals.
(With inputs from Agencies)