Asian Games 2018: Track cyclists crash out in qualification round; Sharath, Vishal lose in Karate

While Kumar suffered a 0-1 defeat against South Korea's Kim Muil in men's 75kg first round, Vishal was thrashed 0-8 by Uzbekistan's Akhatov Shakhboz in the 84kg quarterfinal here. Kumar lost the contest after Kim scored a Yuko, while Akhatov scored an Ippon over Vishal.

In karate, Yuko, which carries one point, is awarded for Chudan (middle punch) or Jodan Tsuki (face punch), while one receives three points for Ippon, which is awarded for Jodan kicks (face kicks) and any scoring technique delivered on a thrown or fallen opponent. India fielded only two competitors in karate and their campaign ended in just one day.

Cyclists crash out:

Meanwhile, India began its campaign in cycling track events of the Asian Games in a disappointing note with its men's and women's sprint and pursuit teams failing to qualify for the final rounds.

In the team sprint events, both the men and women finished seventh in the qualification round out of eight participants. The men's sprint team of Appolonious, Esow and Ranjit Singh clocked 46.862 seconds while the women's team of Deborah Herold and Sonali Chanu completed the race in 35.305s.

With a time of 4:23.251s, Indian men's pursuit quartet of Manjeet Singh, Bike Athokpam Singh, Dilawar and Raju Bati finished at the bottom of the pile at 10th in the qualification round.

Then, the Indian women's quartet of Sonali Chanu, Nayana Priyadarsini, Elangbm Chaoba Devi and Megha Gugad clocked 5:05.388s in the team pursuit to finish at fifth and last in the qualifying round.