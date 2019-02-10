English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Casey leads Mickelson by three at Pebble Beach

By Opta
Paul Casey
Paul Casey

California, February 10: Paul Casey earned a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson after the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Casey started the day in a five-way tie for first place, but the Englishman ended Saturday (February 9) atop the leaderboard following his five-under-par 67.

The two-time PGA Tour winner and 13-time European Tour champion moved to 15 under through 54 holes following six birdies throughout the round.

While Mickelson would have liked to cut into the lead a little bit more after his two-under-par 70 on moving day, the American star still managed to hit a lifetime mark which made the day memorable.

By making the cut early on Saturday, the five-time major champion has now made 500 cuts in his storied career.

That makes Mickelson's up-and-down day which featured four bogeys, four birdies and an eagle much more palatable.

Scott Piercy (69) and Lucas Glover (70) are four shots back of Casey at 11 under for the tournament, while Brian Gay (69) and Matt Every (69) are a stroke further back.

Elsewhere on the course, Jordan Spieth's double-bogey at the 18th dropped him from what would have been a tie for seventh place to a tie for 18th at seven under.

Seeking his first victory since 2017, former world number one Spieth – who returned on Saturday morning to complete his second round after rain and wind hit the event on Friday – posted a two-over-par 74 in the penultimate round.

Australian Jason Day is in that tie for seventh at nine under following his 72, while Dustin Johnson's 73 saw him drop 12 shots off the pace heading into Sunday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: ENG 231/4 (83.0 vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue