Beau Hossler moves into share of lead in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, November 5: Beau Hossler rallied to grab a share of the lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday (November 4).

Low scores were rare in the third round due to high winds, but Hossler cruised up the leaderboard to reach nine under while the leaders faltered. Weather forecasts hint that players may be forced to deal with more wind on Sunday (November 5).

The 22-year-old Hossler could be set for big things this season, and he previewed his immense talent by shooting a bogey-free five-under 66 in tough conditions to grab a share of a three-shot lead with J.J. Spaun.

Hossler will be in uncharted territory Sunday (November 5), so a few early pars could help him settle into the moment.

Three early bogeys looked set to derail Spaun's chances, but almost all the leaders backed up in round three.

Spaun rebounded with a couple of back-nine birdies, but he looked erratic again at the end of his two-over 73.

Quietly, with four top-11s in his last five starts, Tony Finau has become one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour.

Long off the tee and solid around the greens, Finau – who is outright third at six under – could make an early move on the leaders in the final round.

He won the Puerto Rico Open in 2016, but he could use another win to cement his status among the game's rising young stars.

A double bogey on 18 may have dented Patrick Cantlay's title hopes, but last year's breakout star is still in the hunt.

Ranked 67th in the world after five straight top-20 finishes, Cantlay, like Finau, is just one win away from seriously entering the 2018 Ryder Cup discussion.

Gary Woodland (68), Chesson Hadley (69) and Tom Hoge (67) are alongside Cantlay in a tie for fourth at five under.

Source: OPTA